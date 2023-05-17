Gospel power couple Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha are celebrating their wedding anniversary

The couple took to social media to celebrate one another with sweet posts

They have been married since 2018 and are still going strong, and followers are inspired by their journey of love

Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband Nqubeko Mbatha are celebrating 15 years of marriage Image: @NtokozoMbambo

Source: Twitter

Gospel singing sensation Ntokozo Mbambo is celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Nqubeko Mbatha.

The power couple tied the knot on 17 May 2018 and have since welcomed two children together.

Taking to Twitter, Ntokozo Mbambo gushed over her husband Nqubeko:

"15 years closer to forever!! Happy Anniversary Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba. #IStillDo love doing life with you. Everything in me loves you."

Businessman and Koko Records member, Nqubeko Mbatha also declared his love for Ntokozo on Twitter:

"15 years later, I still choose you. Thank you for being a full expression of God's favour in my life. I love you maMbambo wami."

Fans of the gospel stars wish them many more years to come

Fans wished the more happiness in the years to come:

@SpitchNzawumbi said:

"Happy happy anniversary bahlobo."

@nichoJJ03 commented:

"Happy anniversary to both of you, you are inspiring a lot of people."

@ntokomduna said:

"Happy anniversary, may God continue to bless your marriage."

@chk_kbyo said:

"Congratulations. We wish you more happiness in the years to come; the latter will be greater."

@nomskingdom added:

"May God’s protection surround you and may your moments of love and happiness continue to grow stronger the love and devotion that you share with each other continue to grow and may God continue to be at the centre always."

@Nomfund17891759 said:

"Happy 15th anniversary to my favorite couple. May God bless you with more years together."

@BelovedFaith_ said:

"Happy 15th wedding anniversary. I love your union and cheers to more years of marital bliss and fruitfulness!"

@KBOATENG18 said:

"You are a good woman. You have kept this marriage well. God bless your union always. Regards to your husband (gentleman)."

Source: Briefly News