Former Durban Gen actress Fanele Ntuli recently surprised her social media fans when she shared old photos of herself working a Capitec Bank

Ntuli, who replaced Omuhle Gela to play the role of Nomaswazi Magwaza on the show says she doesn't regret working at the popular bank

Industry colleagues and fans of the fan-favourite actress took to her Instagram post to react to her old photos

'Uzalo' actress Fanele Ntuli working at a popular bank.

Actress Fanele Ntuli, who portrays the role of Nomaswazi Magwaza in Uzalo recently shared old photos of herself working at Capitec Bank.

Ntuli, who previously starred opposite Linda Majola on the SABC1 soapie, revealed on her social media account that she's grateful for the experience.

The former Durban Gen star had social media buzzing when she reminisced about her old days on her Instagram account.

The actress captioned her photos: "Oh Capitec days you will always be famous. I don’t believe any phase in life is wasted, I learnt so much about finances here and got to see the dark side of how debt can cripple your life. Being in an unstable industry, we really need to know how to handle our finances for long term sustenance and gain information on how to save for retirement as best as we can."

The talented actress adds that she's grateful for that phase in her life. Because working in the bank was how she got to transfer to Jozi to eventually get a drama school.

"With my sisters help I got into a drama college that eventually led to me getting scouted by an agency, that led to me getting into the industry… the rest is history," adds Ntuli.

Ntuli also encourages her fans to not give up on their dreams and they should be patien as everything eventually comes together beautifully in the end.

South Africans respond to the actress' photos

PrinceMax02 said:

You still rocked in that era though

GuguMinnieNdlela replied:

Always been pretty. Also, I love the caption

Mazibuko Keneilwe wrote:

I am proud of You ma;am well done God is good

PrecMe said:

Thank you for this encouragement I needed it

Mapsfreedom responded:

"@fanele_n where do I start my angel? I'm glad I got the privilege to meet you. I must say our lunch breaks and the talks we had were absolutely amazing. You spoke about your dream of acting and look like you living in the dream. Dreams do come true indeed."

Reginald97 said:

"You have always been beautiful mani. The first time I saw you was on Durban Gen and was like I am going to watch this story for her."

'Uzalo' Actress Fanele Ntuli shares photos working at a popular bank

