Uzalo is spicing things up in the show by adding more cast members following the exit of many

The popular soapie topped headlines following Omuhle Gela's sudden exit and the exit of Menzi Biyela and Nompilo Maphumulo

Mchunu will take on the role of Siphamandla “Wizard” Nkosi while Fanele Ntuli replaces Omuhle Gela as Nomaswazi

Uzalo viewers are in for a treat as the producers of the show continue to spice things up and make changes to the storyline.

The show charted trends and headlines following Omuhle Gela's unexpected exit. Days later, Menzi Biyela who played Pastor Gwala and Nompilo Mapumulo popular for her role as Nosipho announced their exits.

According to ZAlebs, Uzalo is not only firing actors but they are adding new faces to the show. Per the report, popular star Nkanyiso Mchunu will join the show as Siphamandla “Wizard” Nkosi and Fanele Ntuli replaces Omuhle Gela as Nomaswazi.

Speaking about joining the show, Fanele Ntuli said she was honoured to be joining the Uzalo and SABC families. She also said she can't wait for viewers to watch the magic they made. She said:

“Being allowed to dive into such a colourful and intense story has been challenging but fulfilling. I look forward to my new journey on Uzalo and the SABC family. I believe the audience will love the magic we made”

Mchunu who is scheduled to make his debut in January next year said he was grateful for the opportunity. He added:

"Joining Uzalo has been a dream come true for me. Uzalo is the biggest platform of them all and the highest storytelling platform in the country. I am thankful to get another chance to showcase my versatility as an actor because I do not want to be known as a one-dimension actor."

