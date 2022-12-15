Prince Kaybee recently took to Twitter and posted a short clip of himself riding a motorcycle, leaving Mzansi in awe

Captioning the video, the award-winning DJ said he will one day open up about how a motorcycle helped him cope during tough times

In the comments section, people complimented Kaybee's motorcycle, but many were concerned that he was not wearing the full gear

Prince Kaybee shares a dope video with his motorbike. Image: @pricekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The Club Controller hitmaker Prince Kaybee is also known for his love for fast cars and his luxurious car collection. The DJ has also spoken a lot about his love for motorcycles on social media.

In his latest post, Kaybee left many social media users impressed and some worried after posting a video on Twitter. In the video, he is seen enjoying the ride of his motorcycle while very calm music is playing. He wrote:

"One day I will share how a motorcycle was my only source of peace in the darkest of days."

Fans were quick to spot that Kaybee was not wearing the full motorcycle gear. Even though the DJ was wearing his helmet, he was just rocking his sneakers and shorts. Fans said that was not a safe practice. @NgoakoPatience said:

"Wear full gear. Dress for the fall."

@bzengetwa wrote:

"Be safe... ndiyacela."

@Sindi_Mk2 responded:

"Sayoyiki "

@dida_link:

"Big fan of bikes. Teach me."

Man shows off a self-made motorbike in video, SA applauds his creativity

In another article, Briefly news reported about a man who made a motorbike from scratch.

A man's creativity left Mzansi in awe after a video of his motorcycle which appeared to be made of scrap metals and a motorcycle engine, went viral on social media.

The bike has four wheels and his creativity left the whole of Mzansi impressed. Even though the bike had the engine and tank of a normal motorcycle, the rest of its structure was completely different. One of the comments read: "Pity there's so many "clever" school kids who would rather spend the whole weekend in a dark room playing with their e-toys, play station, x-box, etc instead of trying to do what this little guy who can't afford these luxuries has achieved."

Source: Briefly News