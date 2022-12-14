Mzansi peeps were feeling some type of way when a couple of rich people started chatting in expensive cars

The clip showed a man in what seems to be a vintage car pulling up to another man in a Ferrari

The video sparked a conversation about how appearing wealthy can get you places and the ways people do that

South Africans were left feeling out of place after watching a video of some rich gents chatting and exchanging numbers in their expensive cars.

The wealthy gents briefly discussed what they do for work. Images: @KgosiKevin/ Twitter, Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

@KgosiKevin shared the video and quickly clarified to his Twitter followers that it wasn't him in the picture, even though he wishes it was. The man with the camera is in what is assumed to be a classic car while the other gent was in a Ferarri.

Appearance is everything

The two gentlemen started talking about what the two were up to in life and then exchanged numbers at the end of the video. Peeps then discussed how even just appearing wealthy will open doors for you in general, noting that many gents who get tenders buy fancy cars.

The discussion about looking the part to get ahead in life dominated the comment section. See the responses below:

@KefilweLekabe said:

"That’s why you should buy an expensive car and dress really well. It will make everything easy for you."

@PH_Skolo mentioned:

"Okay rent an expensive car, drive around Sandton with my window down 3 times per week. Thank you."

@khule_93 posted:

@MaanoMadima commented:

"Levels to this life thing."

@KgaogeloKekan15 said:

"I'm a real estate agent and investor, and trust me when I say an expensive car and wardrobe does 80% of the selling! The other 20 is product knowledge and skill!"

@smith_tshepi shared:

@KabeloMahlobog1 mentioned:

"And this is in South Africa imagine."

@VendaVendor commented:

"✍️ Make mobile apps."

