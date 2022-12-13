Folks across the internet collectively shook their heads when a person trying to save a TV ended up breaking it

The clip shows the good Samaritan filming the trolley where the television was placed and getting out of their car at the last minute

Netizens didn't understand why he kept recording throughout the video, and some suggested he should've left it alone

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Someone trying to be a good samaritan made a massive blunder when they tried saving another person's TV and made it fall instead.

The trolley took the TV on an unintended journey and netizens said he should've left it. Images: @BornAKang/ Twitter, Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The clip posted by @BornAKang on Twitter showed the person sitting in his car while the TV rolled away from the preoccupied owner. Netizens thought that the man should've used a different method to safely secure and some agreed with the caption, which read:

"This why you should mind your business."

The accidental bad guy

The intention of the person in the clip is admirable even though the result wasn't the expected one. Many pointed out that tipping the trolley back would have obviously made the television tip over anyways, but it's clear see it was an accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Peeps scolded the poor person for his attempt. See the comments below:

@Solar_Snack said:

"How hard was it just to honk the horn right quick?"

@therealtyquendo mentioned:

"This is why you should just help without capturing the moment on film."

@remt_media posted:

@iemTedy commented:

"I thought the owner was about to think he was stealing. I expected gun shots, swearing and a whole fist fight. Due to a massive misunderstanding. Bro my brain is messed up."

@MrFabulousPlays mentioned:

"I mean the real thing is to think it through. Coulda saw this coming and chosen to grab the box at the top and prevent it from falling forward when the momentum got stopped."

@abus2bam11 shared:

@HippyWarren asked:

"Is it that difficult for people to put their phones down?"

@FRamsberg said:

"No, the opposite - This is why you should stop filming and use BOTH hands to try to help."

@infinitypaine mentioned:

"Dude failed Physics."

Man anchored to street pole in Cape Town floods casually sips the water: Mzansi Lol over his level of chill

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one man made the most of being caught in a gushing street in Cape Town and the people of Mzansi were ended by his vibe. This is the level of chill we all need to aspire to reach.

Cape Town is currently experiencing floods and some unfortunate citizens have been caught in the mess with no way out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News