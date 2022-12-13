One man accepted his situation and decided to make the best of being stuck in the Cape Town floods

The man anchored himself to a street pole and decided to take a drink of the raging water like nothing was happening

The people of Mzansi love the man’s level of chill and dropped funny comments on the post

One man made the most of being caught in a gushing street in Cape Town and the people of Mzansi were ended by his vibe. This is the level of chill we all need to aspire to reach.

TikTok user Bevan Benjamin shared a funny video of a man casually making the most of being stuck in the Cape Town floods. Image: TikTok / Bevan Benjamin

Cape Town is currently experiencing floods and some unfortunate citizens have been caught in the mess with no way out.

TikTok user Bevan Benjamin shared a clip showing a man stuck on a road in Cape Town where the water was gushing through the streets. The man had anchored himself to a pole and decided to take a sip of the gushing water while waiting for someone to rescue him.

The woman recording the clip told someone to get a rope to help the man – she was more panicked than he was. His level of chill is inspiring!

The people of Mzansi salute the man stuck in the raging waters of Cape Town

This man deserves an award for being so relaxed in such a hectic situation. Where he got the cup to drink the water is another question, but people just love his vibe.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Kamikaze28 said:

“Did he just drink the water ”

@riazessop said:

“Stopping the flood one sip at a time ”

@J A Z Z Y said:

“Whatever he is going through, SAME”

@annere coetzer said:

“Lorenzo ran into that water to get away even drinking his sorrows away he needs no rope.”

@Meagan mehrunisa Gordon said:

“He just gave up bietjie poison geneem da.”

@T.PARKER said:

“Problem solved he will drink the water and dry the land.”

