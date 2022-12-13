Mzansi peeps wondered what the driver of this small car was thinking driving through the flood

Cape Town is experiencing flooding and a video of a small car driving through a flooded street has gone viral

The people of SA were not surprised to see this from one of their own, while KZN peeps laughed as this was nothing to them

Only in Mzansi will someone with a tiny car take to flooded streets. A video of a small car driving through a flooded road in Cape Town left many citizens with questions and jokes.

A small car gave Mzansi anxiety as it braved Cape Town floods. Image: Twitter / @TrafficSA

Source: Twitter

South Africa has experienced some very serious flooding this year, especially in KZN. Cape Town is currently experiencing flooding and some residents are not taking the necessary safety measures.

Widely followed Twitter page @TrafficSA shared a video of a small car driving through the flooded R44 Route in Gordons Bay, Cape Town.

The people of Mzansi's eyes widen while watching the small car navigate the water

The people of SA were shook by the video but not surprised. Some wanted to know what the emergency was while KZN residents laughed and welcomed Capetonians to their way of life.

Take a look:

@SilverTeeWaves said:

“My dad taught me one thing when driving in this condition. Select Gear number one and never change.”

@MontjaMushi said:

“Excuse my ignorance but who in their right mind can put such a small car in so much water”

@SnoopyBez said:

“OMG why are people trying their luck like this? You get washed off the road into the sea and then what?”

@Bargainzbympumi said:

“Honestly we tested every day and we try not to be rude…”

@NdoniSibs said:

“Driver probably realized he forgot his phone at homethought it better to risk it than his wife getting her hands on it ”

@sheraaz_hassan said:

Toyota Hilux bakkie loses control on muddy road, almost knocks 2 people: Clip has SA dishing driving advice

In related news, Briefly News reported that driving in the rain and mud is tricky business. They don’t teach you these things when you do your driver’s test but don’t stress, the people of Mzansi have got you covered.

Two people were given a second chance at life when an out-of-control bakkie missed them by mere centimetres. Angels were watching them, for sure.

Twitter account @kulanicool shared the video showing the Toyota Hilux bakkie sliding all over a very muddy road, missing two people and then plummeting down a hill. It is wild!

Source: Briefly News