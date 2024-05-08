Eight people have succumbed to their injuries in the multi-storey building collapse in George, Western Cape

The municipality confirmed that 38 people out of the 75 who were on site when tragedy struck remained unaccounted for

Rescue teams have shifted gears and set up concrete breakers and more trucks to remove the debris and free the remaining workers.

Rescue teams push on after a 55-hour operation in George, Western Cape.

After a gruelling 55 hours, the George Municipality’s emergency teams are adamant that they will continue rescue efforts overnight.

As of 21:00 on 8 May 2024, the death toll of the tragic multi-storey building collapse from two days earlier was sitting at eight.

The municipality’s latest statement said a total of 38 people out of the 75 who were on site when tragedy struck remained unaccounted for.

Emergency personnel switch strategies

Rescue teams shifted gears and set up concrete breakers and more trucks to remove the debris to free the remaining workers.

Western Cape officials reportedly identified the company in charge of the construction project as Neo Trend ICE Projects. This is despite George Mayor Leon van Wyk emphasising that the company's name and owner were not to be revealed as the matter was being treated as a criminal case.

