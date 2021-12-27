Heavy rains across Hammanskraal, near Tshwane, in the past several days has caused severe flooding in the area

Hundreds of households have been affected, with those whose homes were unscathed seeking shelter

Residents have since expressed dismay on social media over the lack of stormwater drains in the area

TSHWANE - Residents of Hammanskraal, outside of Tshwane, have been left devastated following heavy rains that left about 300 households flooded in the Majaneng village.

It comes as various parts of Gauteng continue to be battered by a torrential downpour. SABC News reported that people whose homes were not affected by the flash floods banded together to offer shelter to some affected residents.

A heavy downpour of rain has affected large parts of Hammanskraal. Image: Jabulani Langa/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Members of the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) said homes are inevitably flooded when the area experiences a heavy downpour of rain. The non-existence of a stormwater drainage system has exacerbated the issue, according to Joseph Tshewane, who is a member of the civic organisation.

Tshewane said his organisation has previously engaged with the councillor in the area but to no avail. He said stakeholders were looking to implement contingency measures to help alleviate the plight of the residents.

Further warnings being issued

"It's as a result of underdevelopment that people find themselves amid the floods. The water has been going into people's homes since the rain started to fall. However, today it’s a mess. We [hope to] find a machine to suck the water out of the homes and also get a tractor to dig furrows to direct the water out," said Tshewane.

The South African Weather Service on Monday predicted heavy rainfall for some parts of the country, including Gauteng, the North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

News24 reported that the rainfall was expected to cause roads and bridges to flood, as well as residential and low-lying areas, causing danger to life and poor driving conditions.

Locals raise various concerns

South Africans have expressed dismay over the situation in Hammanskraal, with residents and other concerned parties alike lamenting the lack of infrastructure in the area. Others called on the government to lend assistance.

@Brenden Mmamaila wrote:

"This rain is not that heavy to an extent of such results. The municipality has failed the people, drainage system doesn't function well."

@Hoi Mash said:

"There is no proper drainage infrastructure at all in this area even after many years."

@Kedibone Mothiba added:

"It sucks being a resident. My yard is covered with water and I already offloaded 2 trucks of soil and still not enough in my yard. Have to buy some more. Our street is slippery very muddy."

Limpopo floods cause two vehicles to be swept away

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety on Thursday, 9 December, began its search for the people who were in two vehicles that were swept off a bridge in the Steelpoort area due to flooding.

Briefly News previously reported the vehicles in question as a sedan and a minibus taxi, both of which have been recovered. However, the drivers or occupants of the vehicles had not been found.

According to TimesLIVE, a severe weather warning had been issued to drivers in the area due to flash floods. Crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges were especially cautioned against.

