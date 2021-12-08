Two vehicles were swept away while trying to cross a flooded low-level bridge in Limpopo yesterday

The vehicles were recovered at a riverbank, but four of the occupants remain missing as the search continues

The body of a woman believed to have been in one of the two cars at the time of the accident has been found in the river

POLOKWANE - Tomorrow (9 December) the Limpopo transport and community safety department will begin its search for the people who were in two vehicles that were swept off a bridge in the Steelpoort area due to flooding.

The vehicles that were involved in the incident are a sedan and a minibus respectively. Both vehicles have been recovered, but the occupants have not been found.

The search continues for the occupants of two vehicles who were swept away in a flood in Limpopo. Image: @thandograham

Source: Twitter

Further details about the flooding

According to TimesLIVE, a severe weather warning had been issued to drivers in the area due to flash floods. Crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges were especially cautioned against.

Mike Maringa, a spokesperson for Limpopo's Transport and Community Safety, said that they found the vehicles at the bank of the Limpopo River.

So far one woman, believed to be an occupant of one of the two vehicles, has been found dead by search-and-rescue operations in the river. News24 reports that officials are still searching for four people involved in the incident.

Reactions to the flood-related incident

@Ultimat_Sparrow believes:

"There is a serious crisis of drainage systems in the country."

@Mangzito said:

"This is so sad."

@qhalanyewe remarked:

"If the MEC and tbe bodyguards are swept away then the department will issue a tender to build proper high bridges."

@Shonny_ZA shared:

"Heartbreaking."

