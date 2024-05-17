Funeral company AVBOB announced that it would be doing the funerals for South Africans who died during the George building collapse for free

It spoke after President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit and said it would also be assisting victims from other South African countries

Netizens were pleased with the gesture from AVBOB and applauded it for the free funerals

Avbob extended a helping hand to the victims' families. Images: Willie Van Tonder/AFP via Getty Images and Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE – AVBOB extended a kind gesture to the families of the victims who died during the George building collapse tragedy. It offered to bury the victims for free.

AVBOB to offer free burials for victims

According to SABC News, AVBOB spokesperson Gert Niehaus said the company would do the funerals for free. The families would have to pay for the travelling costs. He also noted that AVBOB would offer coffins, embalming, and proper documentation for victims from neighbouring African countries. The company will provide special transport prices for both local and international victims. So far, the death toll stands at 33.

What you need to know about the George building collapse

South Africans cheer for AVBOB

Netizens on Facebook expressed appreciation for AVBOB's gesture.

Kagisho Malese Chukudu said:

"Offering help to those who need it most is another way of showing or demonstrating humanity and sharing support through difficult times."

Nombuso Fazie said:

"AVBOB is giving back to the community."

Fafama Dalasa said:

"AVBOB, thank you for the help."

Prosper Mabhena said:

"One day, some South Africans will find themselves in foreign lands, working for peanuts. These guys who died deserve to be respected."

Not everyone was pleased

Dexter Mohalane said:

"You know, some businesses will amaze you. They sometimes fail to bury their customers who pay them monthly when they miss one of two premiums, but they offer to bury people who aren't even insured with them."

Siyabonga Ka Nobhijela said:

"It shouldn't be a surprise if AVBOB has links with the property developer or the contractor of the collapsed building."

SAPS will formally begin investigations into the collapse

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service will start investigating the collapse formally.

The building will be handed over to the police and the Department of Labour for investigation.

