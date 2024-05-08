South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku went down memory lane recently

The reality TV star shared several old pictures of his wedding with Mayeni, his second wife

Fans and followers of the polygamist flooded the comment section with complimentary messages about the couple's romance

Musa Mseleku reminisces about his wedding with Mayeni. Image: @musamseleku

There is no doubt that Mzansi's very own polygamist, Musa Mseleku, loves his wives dearly, as he recently shared some cute pics of him and one of the wives.

Musa Mseleku shares throwback pics of him and Mayeni on wedding day

Social media has been buzzing as Musa Mseleku and his second wife, Mayeni, became the hot topic after he potentially introduced a new lady in his life. The woman is believed to be the reality star's fifth wife.

Recently, the reality TV star and presenter went down memory lane as he shared several throwback pictures of him and his wife Mayeni on their wedding day on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"I took some of these pictures at Mdlalo Lodge as part of the place that was popular for photoshoot for weddings when I got married to INdlunkulu Mayeni. Little did I know that I was going to buy a place in the near future. Sisaya kude."

See the post below:

Fans compliment the couple

Many netizens complimented the star and his wife's love story and romance. See some of the comments below:

sam_khanyile wrote:

"The only wife that matters!!! Shibase."

ziyandawilliams complimented:

"Shibase has always been beautiful."

phindzue said:

"The only reason this two are still going strong is pure love, not the vision."

toby_mkhize responded:

"Your real soulmate Shibase."

thumchunu replied:

"MaYeni is your real and first wife, the rest in the group are there to fulfill your polygamy wish."

thereelmakeda commented:

"MaYeni has always been gorgeous."

Musa Mseleku's son Mpumelelo steers his own modern polygamy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sbindi uyabulala, Sbindi uyaphilisa. Polygamist Musa Mseleku's son is following in his father's footsteps.

The 22-year-old polygamist, Mpumelelo Mseleku, told TshisaLIVE that he shared some juices on his family reality show Izingane Zes'thembu.

