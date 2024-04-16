Polygamist Musa Mseleku caused a stir online when he potentially unveiled his fifth wife on his hit reality show

In the latest episode of the Mzansi Magic reality show, Uthando Nes’thembu , fans got a glimpse of the lady

Musa Mseleku posted a picture of the lady of the moment on his Instagram page, but another picture has gone viral

Musa Mseleku is adamant about marrying his fifth wife. Despite the disapproval from some of his wives, the polygamist is going ahead with his plans - or that’s what he wants his viewers to think.

Musa Mseleku gave fans a glimpse of wife number five on ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku shows off new lady

Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku caused a stir online recently after he potentially introduced a new lady in his life. The woman is believed to be the reality star’s fifth wife.

On the Mzansi Magic reality show, Uthando Nes’thembu, fans got a glimpse of the new lady, and the internet was raving. Entertainment commentator @Jabu_Macdonald reacted to a new picture shared of Musa and the woman, surrounded by his current wives: MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe. The ladies were not impressed, and MaKhumalo gave her a bombastic side eye.

"Not us being introduced to a woman who might be Musa Mseleku’s fifth wife. Also isn’t that Ndlovu’s wife on Umkhokha?"

Mzansi roasts Musa Mseleku and new wifey

The KwaZulu-Natal businessman Musa Mseleku had previously posted a picture of his lady on his Instagram page.

His caption: “Those that want to leave, can leave. We will continue living life.”

Fans had a lot to say about Musa and his alleged love interest, with others assuming that he was throwing shade at his wives, who disapproved of this union.

@gistwhere:

"The other wives don't look happy at all."

@Ihhashi_Turkei:

"Hhaybo wasn’t she slim a few days ago or is this another one? I’m so confused the other woman they posted was curvy and not thick like the other wives."

@Kharinka_Nkutu:

"Thobile can't even hide that look."

@KaroroMitchelle:

"I'm sure Thobile will be going soon that look is saying a lot."

Musa gushes over 4 wives

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku celebrated Valentine’s Day with his four wives: MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe.

Mseleku penned a heartfelt message about unity and their reality show Uthando Nes’thembu reaching Season seven, despite many assuming it is staged.

Source: Briefly News