Netizens were abuzz as celebrity Romeo Kumalo and his wife Basetsana Kumalo looked cute in their video

The couple gained the spotlight after a video of Romeo Kumalo singing for his wife during a dinner

In the video, Romeo received a round of applause from the other guests, but social media peeps were not as enthusiastic as the rest

Famous couple Romeo Kumalo and his wife Basetsana Kumalo were the talk of the town recently.

Romeo Kumalo showed off his impressive vocals as he sang for his wife, Basetsana Kumalo. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Kumalo serenades wife Basetsana

At a recent dinner event, Romeo Kumalo sang a love song to his wife, Basetsana Kumalo. His vocals grabbed the audience's attention in the room, and people cheered him on as he sang.

In the cute video, Romeo Kumalo received a round of applause and was beaming as he made his way to his wife.

A highly impressed Basetsana kissed her husband. Entertainment reporter Musa Khawula posted the video.

The Kumalos are love personified

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over the Kumalos' love. Some took note of Musa's reporting style, which has been shady lately. However, with this particular post, his followers noticed that he was squeaky clean.

@Miz_Ruraltarain:

"Your caption says you are scared of them."

@PebblesNeo:

"Your caption is so clean. Are you OK chomi?"

@Colourphuza:

"This is not your handwriting."

@VITO_G_Wagon:

"Let me avoid house arrest. Beautiful."

@Amza_5:

"Not a clean caption from Musa. Scared of house arrest nono?"

@UrbanStreetZA:

"You can’t say all of the mean things you been saying about other celebrities you know Basetsana will make you pay."

@tevy_scott:

"Lmao, this is the cleanest caption I’ve seen from this account. So it is possible to be a decent human being."

Basetsana celebrates turning 50 years

In a previous report from Briefly News, former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo looked back at her life journey for her 50th birthday.

Basetsana spoke in a video, reflecting on how she grew up and discussing the significance of her special day. Celebrity friends Sophie Ndaba and Connie Chiume and more lauded Bassie's triumphant journey from her rags-to-riches story.

