Basetsana Kumalo reflected on her whole life story to look back on her achievements on her 50th birthday

In a video, the TV veteran reflected on how she grew up and discussed the significance of her special day

Sophie Ndaba, Connie Chiume and others were touched to read the details Basetsana Khumalo's origin story

Mogul Basetsana Kumalo was in the headlines following her court face-off with Jackie Phamotse. She has since moved on after winning the court case to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her 50th birthday and had a romantic dance with her husband, Romeo Kumalo. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Basetsana Kumalo wanted people to know that she comes from a humble background that has moulded her into the person that she is. The TV personality penned a lengthy message to tell her followers everything she has been through.

Basetsana Kumalo reflects on life on 50th birthday

Basetsana Khumalo took to Instagram and showed a picture about her birthday. In the post, she pointed out that her birthday in 2024 is significant because she turned 50 on a Good Friday.

Basetsana also detailed that she was raised in a Christian household with hard-working parents who inspired her. Read the post below:

Entertainment blog also posted footage from Basetsana Khumalo sharing a dance with her husband. Watch the video below

Sophie Ndaba and more celebrate Basetsana Kumalo

The comment section was flooded with messages from fans. Other celebrities also commented, including Connie Chiume, Sophie Ndaba and more, who wished her a happy birthday

Sophie Ndaba said:

"Welcome to the fifth floor my friend and sister love. You have touched so many in this life journey. Mine in the biggest way. May God continue to bless you. May the oil on your head never run dry. I love you."

Actress Connie Chiume wrote:

"50 looks so good on you. We thank God for your life."

Singer Yvonne Chakachaka applauded:

"Welcome to the 5th floor. Many happy returns."

Singer Nandi Madida added:

"Happy birthday! What a blessing to have reached such a milestone. May you continue to be such a light in so many people’s lives. Sending you so much love and happy birthday ."

Media personality Mpoomy Ledwaba added:

"50 years of grace! Thank you for being a tangible representation."

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo shine in retro outfits

Briefly News previously reported that Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo recently attended their friend's 50th birthday bash, and they sure made a statement with their fashion choices.

The theme of the party was 70's black tie, and the couple didn't disappoint. Basetsana looked radiant in an outfit designed by South African fashion maestro Gavin Rajah, while Romeo opted for a sleek tuxedo paired with a luxurious fur jacket.

The former Miss SA shared snapshots from the evening on her Instagram page and raved about the fun they had dressing up.

