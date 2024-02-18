Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo attended a friend's birthday party and slayed the retro theme with their luxe outfits

The couple embraced the 70's theme, with Basetsana wearing a stunning ensemble by designer Gavin Rajah

Fans on Instagram are admiring the couple's impeccable style that captured the essence of the era

Pictures of Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo's retro outfits had fans swooning. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo recently attended their friend's 50th birthday bash, and they sure made a statement with their fashion choices.

70's glamour party

The theme of the party was 70's black tie, and the couple didn't disappoint. Basetsana looked radiant in an outfit designed by South African fashion maestro Gavin Rajah, while Romeo opted for a sleek tuxedo paired with a luxurious fur jacket.

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo pictured

The former Miss SA shared snapshots from the evening on her Instagram page and raved about the fun they had dressing up.

Basetsana and Romeo receive appreciation

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Basetsana and Romeo's stunning looks, praising their attention to detail and how effortlessly they embodied the retro vibe.

From their chic sunglasses to sophisticated accessories, the couple exuded elegance and charm, leaving everyone in awe of their impeccable style.

@pennymkhize said:

"Hhayi bo. What was the reason for all this heat?"

@sibamtongana commented:

"7+1 = ATE ATE ATE! Wow, both look stunning. Glad you had fun! ♥️"

@lalatuku posted:

"Shut the front door! ❤️ 10/10 ✍ We love dressing up!"

@laeeqa29 mentioned:

"Imagine being this fabulous! You killed this look doll. ❤️"

@vikashipalana wrote:

"Hayi shem friend. You shut it down! The beat, the fit, everything."

@ratodik stated:

"Sutha re fete, this is how royalty looks like. ❤️ O montle ausi wa me tlhe."

@kgomo_ramas added:

"You look stunning maKumalo."

