South African model Basetsana Kumalo slayed during her court case with her million rand Birkin bag

A video and clips of Basetsana carrying the expensive bag have been circulating online

Basetsana was attending court regarding her case against author Jackie Phamotse

Basetsana Kumalo Rocked her luxurious Birkin bag to court. Image: supplied

Source: Instagram

Basetsana sure has great taste when it comes to her accessories. The South African model and media personality was recently seen flaunting her luxurious item publicly.

Basetsana Khumalo carries a bag worth R1m

The media personality sure knows how to leave a statement wherever she goes. Basetsana Kumalo was recently spotted outside the Randburg magistrate's court carrying a Birkin bag worth R1 million on her arm.

There were videos and pics of Basetsana circulating on social media of her holding her luxurious bag firmly with confidence.

See her picture below:

The price of a luxury handbag second hand is around $30,774 which is R578 662,99.

See the bag's second-hand price here:

Basetsana attends her court case against Jackie

Basetsana and her hubby Romeo Kumalo were in court recently attending their case against the well-known author Jackie Phamotse.

Five years ago, Basetsana opened a case of defamation and crimen injuria against the author after she tweeted that there had been a video of Romeo engaging in sexual activity with another man.

The author was found guilty of her charge and awaits her sentencing.

Netizens reacted and went on Twitter to share their opinions regarding this court case drama:

@oneandonlymwitz responded:

"Jackie Phamotse never mentioned names in that tweet,Basetsana has exposed herself,She knows that Jackie Allegations are true and the Goal is to silence and intimidate her. The verdict was a sham,Brown envelopes were exchanged,The powerful use courts to intimidate."

@asanda_teedow replied:

"With all the money Jackie Phamotse Allegedly earned from her books, she couldn't even afford a decent lawyer. This case was weak, how are you suing for defamation when your name wasn't even mentioned. The defensiveness of it all makes it even more Sus."

@ApheleleJody said:

"Jackie Phamotse did mention names , she went as far as mentioning an American pornstar that Linda took a photo with..."

@visse_ss said:

"All she did is tell us South Africans that what our favourite celebrities are involved in sadistic rituals which they need to perform in order to gain and keep their riches."

@jozitube wrote:

"Wanting Jackie Phamotse in orange overalls is wild! On that tweet kaJackie generally if we were not told she was speaking about the Khumalo’s, would you or were you able to or what made you think it was them? "

