Pageant queen Basetsana Khumalo has bagged an international gig with an esteemed beauty brand

She joins the Eucerin family by being the face of their Hyaluron-Filler and Elasticity Range

Social media congratulated Bassie, showering her with compliments for her timeless beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Basetsana Khumalo joins the Eucerin family as the face of the Hyaluron-Filler + Elasticity Range. Images: @basetsanakhumalo

Source: Instagram

Basetsana Khumalo has given social media a breath of fresh air with her new appointment as the face of the Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler and Elasticity Range.

Basetsana announces her Eucerin gig

The former Miss Soweto took to her Instagram to announce her new bag. This is how she captioned her post:

"I am beyond excited to announce that I am the new Eucerin Ambassador.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"What an incredible journey this has been thus far and to have this launch in Women's Month while celebrating different women from different spheres in life. It is a great honour."

Check out the post below:

Social media reacts to BassiexEucerin

Celebs and social media users flooded the Miss World runner-up with congratulatory messages. These are some of the comments:

@gail_mabalane said:

"The QUEEN!!! So well deserved!!!! Congratulations!!!"

@nandi_madida declared:

"The blueprint. Forever our queen!"

@bridgetmasinga said:

"Forever beautiful. Congratulations on the new adventure."

@knaomin congratulated:

"Congratulations Mama. So beautiful, Love you so much!"

@norma.mngoma clapped for the queen:

"Congratulations."

@thandigama said:

"Such an awesome pleasure to have worked with you! So inspired."

@eucerin_sa welcomed her on board:

"Welcome to the Eucerin family @basetsanakumalo. We’re so excited by this partnership."

Thuso Mbedu partners with L'Oreal

In a related Briefly News story, Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu impressed Mzansi with her unchanged Venac dialect.

She delivered her L'Oreal advert lines in perfect isiZulu - her native language. The star got a nod for bringing her authenticity to an international advert with the line:

"Kumele uzithembe, uzithande, uzingcome. It's important because you're worth it."

The star had been previously dragged for sounding American, with haters saying losing her South African accent in such a short period.

Her fans, however, were concerned that her blending in would make her lose her uniqueness and Mzansi flavour in her acting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News