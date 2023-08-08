Basetsana Khumalo Becomes Eucerin’s New Ambassador: “What an Incredible Journey This Has Been Thus Far”
- Pageant queen Basetsana Khumalo has bagged an international gig with an esteemed beauty brand
- She joins the Eucerin family by being the face of their Hyaluron-Filler and Elasticity Range
- Social media congratulated Bassie, showering her with compliments for her timeless beauty
Basetsana Khumalo has given social media a breath of fresh air with her new appointment as the face of the Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler and Elasticity Range.
Basetsana announces her Eucerin gig
The former Miss Soweto took to her Instagram to announce her new bag. This is how she captioned her post:
"I am beyond excited to announce that I am the new Eucerin Ambassador.
"What an incredible journey this has been thus far and to have this launch in Women's Month while celebrating different women from different spheres in life. It is a great honour."
Lesego ‘Blaklez’ Moiloa announces marriage with video of lobola celebrations, fans extend congratulations
Check out the post below:
Social media reacts to BassiexEucerin
Celebs and social media users flooded the Miss World runner-up with congratulatory messages. These are some of the comments:
@gail_mabalane said:
"The QUEEN!!! So well deserved!!!! Congratulations!!!"
@nandi_madida declared:
"The blueprint. Forever our queen!"
@bridgetmasinga said:
"Forever beautiful. Congratulations on the new adventure."
@knaomin congratulated:
"Congratulations Mama. So beautiful, Love you so much!"
@norma.mngoma clapped for the queen:
"Congratulations."
@thandigama said:
"Such an awesome pleasure to have worked with you! So inspired."
@eucerin_sa welcomed her on board:
"Welcome to the Eucerin family @basetsanakumalo. We’re so excited by this partnership."
Thuso Mbedu partners with L'Oreal
In a related Briefly News story, Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu impressed Mzansi with her unchanged Venac dialect.
She delivered her L'Oreal advert lines in perfect isiZulu - her native language. The star got a nod for bringing her authenticity to an international advert with the line:
"Kumele uzithembe, uzithande, uzingcome. It's important because you're worth it."
The star had been previously dragged for sounding American, with haters saying losing her South African accent in such a short period.
Her fans, however, were concerned that her blending in would make her lose her uniqueness and Mzansi flavour in her acting.
