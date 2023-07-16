Thuso Mbedu swept Zulu people off their feet with an ad in isiZulu for the international brand L'Oréal

The actress and brand ambassador wowed TikTokkers when she delivered a commercial telling people to love themselves in isiZulu

Netizens clapped their hands for her and were relieved that she sounded South African in the video

Thuso Mbedu charmed Mzansi when she spoke in isiZulu in an ad. Image: @fortue120

Source: TikTok

Thuso Mbedu won South Africans' hearts when she delivered her L'Oréal promo in isiZulu.

The stunning actress recently got a gig with L'Oréal Paris and waved the Mzansi flag proudly when she beat her chest and told people to be proud of themselves in her native Zulu language.

Mbedu delivers commercial in isiZulu on Tiktok video

The video was posted on TikTok by @Fortue120 and received 150K likes. In the video, the beautiful Thuso Mbedu stunned Mzansi when she encouraged them in a L'Oréal commercial in isiZulu.

"Kumele uzithembe, uzithande, uzingcume. It's important because you're worth it."

This video is a relief for many after she was recently trolled for having a slightly-American accent in her speech. In the video, she sounds undoubtedly South African.

The gorgeous South African talented actress is becoming hot property in Hollywood.

Fashion giant Dior recently spoiled her, and she also spent some time in Croatia.

Watch the inspiring video here:

Zulu people gush over Thuso Mbedu's new ad

Zulu TikTokkers flocked to the comment section to gush over how proud they are of their fellow Zulu woman.

Grace congratulated her.

"Siyabonga sisi. You're raising our South African flag high with pride."

User101 noted how isiZulu brings out her beauty even more.

"You're more beautiful when you speak your language."

Indondo Kayise Nonina said she would buy the products because of the ad.

"Ngiyithanda lapho ke kuMageba. Sengizoyithengela nalokho ke."

Mpiloza5 loved the ad.

"I love the fact that it's in Zulu."

Lilly praised her.

"Thank you for representing South Africa so well."

