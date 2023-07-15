Thuso Mbedu had her birthday that she celebrated in Croatia and recently posted that she is still exploring overseas

The Hollywood actress is still in Europe, and she showed her followers a day of luxury with Dior

Fans of the actress loved to see what a sneak peek into what she got up during her jet-setting adventures.

Thuso Mbedu is still soaking up the European sun after she looked stunning on her birthday. The Woman King actress posted a video done in collaboration with Dior

Thuso Mbedu shared a video of the Dior spa and showed fans how relaxing it was in Paris, France. Image: Monica Schipper/Amy Sussman/Momodu Mansaray

South Africans love Thuso Mbedu, and her post received thousands of likes. There were also many comments from Thuso Mbedu's fans, who couldn't get enough of her beauty.

Thuso Mbedu shows Dior spa treatment while in Paris

Thuso Mbedu turned 32, and Briefly News reported that she spent her birthday in Croatia. The South African actress made another post about her Europe trip. In her latest video, Thuso is in Paris, France. She was raving about Dior's spa treatment she received on a boat, Thuso said:

"I am feeling fresh and revitalised and ready for more Parisian adventures."

See the post below:

Thuso Mbedu supporters in awe of Hollywood star

Many people were gushing over Thuso. The starlet said she was happy to be in Paris and that the Dior spa was a much-needed relaxing session.

irabeauty24 said:

"So colorful and fresh."

drlangamngoma gushed:

"She’s stunning."

zohmanqele added:

"Sbwl."

zoe.lile was inspired:

"Your work motivates me everyday. You don't know what you're doing for South Africa young artists."

Thuso Mbedu gets lots of attention from South African fans

Peeps love to keep up with Thuso Mbedu. The South African Hollywood-based has the country fascinated, especially when it comes to her accent.

