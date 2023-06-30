Limpopo's queen of dance music is turning a year older today, she shared with her fans on her social media

The Haka matorokisi singer will be hosting her birthday at Eyadini, one of the Durban July pre-parties

Her social media followers on Instagram and Twitter had nothing but sweet messages full of love for the singer

'Haka matorokisi' hitmaker Makhadzi is celebrating her 27th birthday. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Singer Makhadzi is celebrating her 27th birthday today.

Happy birthday Queen of Africa

The Ghanama hitmaker born as Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona posted on her Instagram and Twitter profiles that it's her birthday today:

Twitter rushed to shower her with birthday wishes:

@ButtyScara said:

"Happy Birthday to you the Queen of Limpopo "

@IamLege66633 sent a very sweet message:

"Birthdays are good for your health, studies have shown that people with more birthday's live longer. Happy birthday, Queen have a blessed day."

@RofhiwaMathoni1 said:

"Happy birthday to you Queen of Africa "

@EfeLerato had best wishes for her:

"May God keep protecting you, may he keep blessing you and may keep on showering you with love, so those who call themselves your enemies can be put to shame, Ndia nifuna nga maanda and happy birthday to you."

An outfit fit for a queen

For this year's birthday, the singer reached out to her fans for wardrobe recommendations. This comes after her fashion faux par where she was dragged for wearing a Beyonce-inspired jumpsuit.

THESOUTHAFRICAN said the singer is crossing their fingers to get it right this time when she performs at Eyadini on Friday, 30 June. She posted the details on her Twitter account:

@TheeClementine tried her luck:

"Show us the outfit in advance so we can advise you where we can yabo"

@SanelisiweNdle3 agreed with the singer:

"Jah yoh, pray hard coz this one yona must never happen again."

Master KG celebrates Makhadzi

In a previous Briefly News report, Makhadzi's on-and-off lover, music producer Master KG wish the singer a happy 26th birthday on his timeline.

The award-winning Jerusalema hitmaker posted Makhadzi holding a cake in an Instagram post that has since been removed. Their fans were happy to see their queen that happy.

