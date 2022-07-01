Music producer Master KG took to his timeline to celebrate his bae Makhadzi's 26th birthday with a sweet message

The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Ghanama singer's romance has been rocked with breakup rumours but the lovebirds are still going strong

Some of the stars who attended Khadzi's surprise birthday dinner included actress Innocent Sadiki and actor Clement Maosa

Master KG is in love with his boo, Makhadzi. The Jerusalema hitmaker took to his timeline to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday when she turned 26 on Thursday, 30 June.

The Limpopo-born music producer and the singer have been dating for a minute. Their romance has been mud by rumours of breakups but the lovebirds are still going strong.

Taking to Instagram, Master KG shared a stunning snap of his momma holding her birthday cake. The DJ captioned the pic taken at the Ghanama hitmaker's surprise birthday dinner:

"Birthday ya Imama."

According to TshisaLIVE, actress Innocent Sadiki and actor Clement Maosa were among some of the VIP guests who were invited to the special ceremony. Peeps took to Master KG's comment section to help him wish his boo a fabulous birthday.

taelotlomatsane said:

"Happy birthday to Imama, our African Queen."

sipho_cyfo commented:

"Happy Birthday Khadzi! Where are we celebrating?"

mabesdot61 wrote:

"Happy birthday young lady."

suzan_stylist_ said:

"Our very own makoti."

pewa.pewa.1485 commented:

"More years and more blessings to you princess."

intokozo_yamadube wrote:

"My daughter's role model. She is a queen. Happy birthday."

rudzani_racheal added:

"Happy Birthday To The Queen."

Makhadzi denies rumoured split from Master KG

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to share her reaction to her rumoured split from Master KG. The energetic singer denied that she and the Jerusalema hitmaker have ended their relationship.

The Ghanama hitmaker and her boo trended after one publication reported that the two are no longer an item. Many of the couple's naysayers celebrated after seeing the rumour on the publication.

Taking to Facebook, Makhadzi poured cold water over the claim. TshisaLIVE reported that Sunday World published that Khadzi and Master KG are no longer in a relationship. Khadzi shared that the report was "fake news".

