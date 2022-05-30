Makhadzi has denied that she and Master KG have broken up after weekend reports claimed that the two stars are no longer an item

Makhadzi claimed that the story about her relationship with Master KG was fake news after their names trended online

Master KG also took to his bae's timeline to reiterate that they are still an item and the lovebird's fans are here for their romance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi has taken to social media to share her reaction to her rumoured split from Master KG. The energetic singer denied that she and the Jerusalema hitmaker have ended their relationship.

Makhadzi denied her rumoured split from Master KG. Image: @masterkgsa, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Ghanama hitmaker and her boo trended over the weekend after one publication reported that the two are no longer an item. Many of the couple's naysayers celebrated after seeing the rumour on the publication.

Taking to Facebook, Makhadzi poured cold water over the claim. TshisaLIVE reports that Sunday World published that Makhadzi and Master KG are no longer in a relationship. Khadzi shared that the report was "fake news".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Master KG took to her baby's timeline to comfort her. The music producer wrote:

"My love. They must Drink Paraffin once mxm!!"

He then added that the media likes "bullying my wife". Other social media users took to the lovebirds' timeline to react to Khadzi's post.

Nicole Mugadi wrote:

"It's really annoying how people are always assuming the worst about Makhadzi and KG's relationships as if theirs is perfect yaz, some people really need to get a life."

Rose Mary commented:

"More blessings to you Khadzi and Master KG. I really love you bantwana bam. I enjoy how you love one another, you remind me of my good old days when I was young like you. I enjoy watching your videos when you are together at the studio. Keep the fire burning my babies, with love from Botswana."

M Boitumelo Dipela said:

"This power couple would never break up. May the Lord protect your relationship and God bless you both."

Shalon Duri wrote:

"Not my KG and Makhadzi, love you guys. Media is always like that, so toxic and good at spreading fake news."

Yvonne Gasennelwe Phakedi added:

"I really doubted this fake news and I was surprised how people reacted negatively. Our people are always ready to celebrate bad news."

Master KG clears up breakup rumours

In related news, Briefly News reported that over the weekend, rumours circulated on social media that Master KG and Makhadzi had once again broken up. The couple has been setting goals for a while and fans were shattered at the thought of the two not being together.

This was sparked by an article written by Sunday World that claimed that the couple had hit splitsville but no details were provided. MasterKG took to Facebook to clear up the rumours and told fans that "it's not happening" easing people's fears that the couple had split. Chikondi Banda said:

"Jealousy is killing them some people are having sleep less nights because of our king and queen."

Source: Briefly News