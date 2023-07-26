The streets of Twitter are curious to know what happened to Khanyi Mbau's ex-husband

Mandla Mthembu shot Khanyi Mbau to fame when she married the billionaire and became the mother of slay queens

A picture of their rich hey-day has been making the rounds, with netizens mocking the man

People of Mzansi are curious to know about Mandla Mthembu's whereabouts. He was a billionaire who became famous for marrying 21-year-old Khanyi Mbau when he was 30 years her senior.

Twitter users are having suspicions that Khanyi Mbau's former husband and billionaire, Mandla Mthembu, is down and out. Images: @Am_Blujay, @mbaureloaded/Instagram

Sol Phenduka opens a Mandla Mthembu investigation

Esteem broadcast personality probed a question that had Twitter excited when he retweeted a photo of Khanyi Mbau and her billionaire husband Mandla Mthembu during their reign.

He captioned the tweet:

"Documentary: Finding Mandla Mthembu. Where is he vele?"

Here is the tweet below:

Mthembu goes off the grid after financial woes

Briefly News reported that in 2007, his ex-wife Dolly Matshabe claimed that the fallen billionaire failed to buy their child school stationery.

His financial problems became apparent in 2008 when he had an outstanding R78K traffic department bill. Things were bad when he couldn't afford to lodge for R300 per night.

His assets were sold and repossessed. He stayed off the public but still on Twitter. He went completely off the grid in 2018.

Social media tries to locate Mthembu

Twitter users presented a pool of options:

@Freezaworldwide was amused:

"Reading the comments, that documentary might be very interesting. Some say he's in the US coining it, others say he's poor, others say in Soweto. He's the local DB Cooper."

@theeinnocentia said:

"Even Khanyi has no idea of his whereabouts."

@ntasha_song suggested:

"Heard he’s in eSwatini and is now a cab driver."

@Sinakomine joked:

"At the robots eJabulani selling cigarettes."

@mslulutjie was mesmerised:

I can't believe Zodwa Wabantu shook this relationship and had Khanyi going to speak to her woman to woman. Woooh, men!

Khanyi Mbau shares Dubai romance with Kudzai Mushonga

Meanwhile, in another Briefly News report, Mandla's ex-wife, Khanyi Mbau, is living the soft life in Dubai with her wealthy beau, Kudzai Mushonga.

The couple posted a series of romantic posts living large with one picture captioned:

"We might bend, but we won't break."

