Khanyi Mbau opened up about her baby daddy Mandla Mthembu in a recent in-depth interview

The media personality revealed that her daughter Khanukani Mbau has not seen her father in years

SA people reacted to Khanyi's revelations on social media and many found her claims hard to believe

Khanyi Mbau spoke to Zimoja about her ex-husband and the father of her child Mandla Mthembu. The

She said she has no knowledge of Mandla's whereabouts and described her relationship with the former mogul as a dream.

"Did he even happen? No calls, no texts, nothing. My daughter who is my partner in this life thing is 16 years old now."

The TV star explained that the last time her daughter Khanukani Mbau saw her father was when she was a baby.

“I don’t know where Mandla is. My daughter does not know her father. She has not seen him ever since she was a baby. She has no recollection of him. All she has is old pictures from when we were young."

Khanyi explains that Mandla is an absent parent

Khanyi's relationship with Mandla made her a household name, and the duo was constantly in the headlines because of their age difference and luxurious lifestyle.

Some people have even dubbed the Young, Famous & African the original slay queen and sugar baby in Mzansi, reported ZAlebs.

SA Facebook users discuss Khanyi's estranged relationship with Mandla

Thandokuhle Langa mentioned:

"In other words, she means he's broke now."

Maggie Mtileni stated:

"Keep looking, he might be somewhere in the villages in need of your financial help, he was also there back in the days."

Siyanda Bhebhe said:

"Some of us grew up not knowing our fathers, not because they were dead. I mean I can relate to your daughter's story."

Lindelwa Sikhukula wrote:

"Just keep on looking for him he might need your help very bad."

Xolani Khabazela commented:

"Both parents are to blame. She shouldn't put this on a baby's father alone."

