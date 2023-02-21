Musa Khawula is a nightmare for many South African celebrities, but Khanyi Mbau is giving him flowers

The Young, Famous and African star applauded the controversial entertainment blogger for his content

Mbau said Musa Khawula's content is original and authentic and noted that the last time we had such a show was during The Real Goboza days

Khanyi Mbau responded to Musa Khawula's recently launched YouTube channel. The media personality lauded Khawula and his team for creating something different and authentic.

Khanyi Mbau applauded Musa Khawula for creating original content.

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula made a name on Twitter when he dished the hottest celeb gossip. Whenever the controversial blogger posted something, he would shoot to the top of the Twitter trends.

Khanyi Mbau applauds Musa Khawula for his YouTube channel

Musa Khawula became an enemy of many celebrities as he aired their dirty laundry on the micro-blogging platform. Celebs had to issue statements to debunk the controversial blogger's posts. Many stars celebrated when Khawula's Twitter page was suspended.

According to ZAlebs, Khanyi Mbau seemed to side with the industry's enemy and gave him his flowers. The Wife actress headed to her Instagram stories and lauded Khawula and his team for giving us authentic content with his YouTube channel.

She wrote that there hadn't been a good gossip show dishing juicy news since the days of The Real Goboza and The Phat Joe Show. She said:

"Musa Khawula created something here. His show on YouTube is hecticly authentic. It's how he throws the cap for me! Congrats to him and his team. Nothing fresher since The Real Goboza or the Phat Joe show!"

