Nota Baloyi trended after he admitted that he went to a mental institution after making disturbing accusations about AKA's assassination

Baloyi said his concerned family took the decision and sent men with guns to take him by force

Peeps reacted to his story by saying they do not believe anything that comes out of the music executive's mouth

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi is at it again. A video of the music executive detailing how his family took him to a mental hospital involuntarily has been making the rounds on social media.

Nota Baloyi confirms he was admitted to a mental institution. Image: @lavidanota and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

According to a clip shared by @ThisIsColbert on Twitter, Baloyi was a guest on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers. Nota opened up, saying his family took him to a mental institution after he made serious accusations about AKA's assassination.

ZAlebs reported that the opinionated celeb told everyone who was with AKA on the tragic day to come clean about their "involvement" in Supa Mega's murder.

The social media rant seemed too much for Nota's family. He claimed in the clip circulating that his relatives sent men with guns to take him to a mental institution by force. Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi is unconvinced by Nota Baloyi's story

@Leni_Ndivine said:

"There's no way, bro. Die maan ga grand. The funny part is that he believes himself. "

@IAMKatz13 shared:

"Nota lives in a fantasy world‍."

@notTKagain posted:

"He needs to spend a little more time in that institution."

@Skot_ledibane repied:

"Bro, am I the only one who doesn’t know what to believe from Nota anymore? Surely, there’s some truth on some occasions, but these days everything seems so far fetched. I don’t know if he’s being serious or just reaching."

@londymhlophe commented:

"I was starting to believe him, wayilahla ekugcineni."

@LebzaG9 wrote:

"I don’t think this boy is normal."

@Maziya4th reacted:

"This sounds like a rehearsed story."

@Modrich21840165 added:

"This guy is in need of serious help it's not a joke."

Nota Baloyi goes into hiding after revealing "too much" information about Supa Mega's "assassination"

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi stated that he would take a break from the public eye. After weighing in on AKA's death by making disturbing accusations, the music executive made the shocking decision.

Taking to his infamous Instagram page, Nota shared a lengthy video claiming that AKA was assassinated based on the CCTV footage that had been released. He claimed that everyone with AKA, except Tebello Motsoane and the driver, was involved in his murder.

After making the allegations, @VanDerMohammed took to Twitter to reveal that Nota announced that he's now the target of AKA's killers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News