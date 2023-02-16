AKA died on February 10 after a shooting in Durban, and since then, people have sent their heartfelt condolences

A Twitter account believed to be owned by Nota Baloyi posted that for their tribute to the late rapper, they organised a billboard

However, the claims were debunked by the person who designed the billboard, and people called out the music executive

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota seems to be on Twitter after being suspended for his unruly behaviour. The music executive made a comeback by claiming he organised a billboard for AKA, who was recently shot dead in Durban.

Nota Baloyi "lied" about putting together a tribute billboard for AKA. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @EverybodyHatesNB

Source: UGC

An account by @EverybodyHatesNB, which many people believe is managed by the opinionated star, posted snaps of the tribute billboard with the following caption:

"Did this for you my boy… Long Live Supa Mega Live Long!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Peeps in the comments were happy and thought Baloyi changed after causing havoc by making disturbing accusations about AKA's death. According to ZAlebs, Nota claimed everyone with AKA except Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, who also lost his life, was involved in the suspicious shooting.

Nota Baloyi exposed for lying about organising a billboard for AKA

@JohnnyMalepa took to Twitter to share that he was the one who designed the billboard.

"AKA let me design my first ever Billboard with Touch My Blood, I can't believe I'm here designing his Tribute billboards."

Mzansi shared mixed comments, with some lauding AKA's former employee and others calling out Nota for lying.

@Sphaka_N said:

"Keep doing the amazing work you do brother!"

@BenjaminFreedom shared:

"Your work is world-class as always bro "

@AmuEmperor posted:

"Congrats Johnny, they look dope!"

@nandi__dlamini replied:

"Apparently, Nota says he put everything together."

@zenzele1982 commented:

"Now, we want his statue and FNB name changed to Supa Mega Stadium."

@MoreRapulane wrote:

"That BillBoard must be permanent, please. ❤️"

@johnnie1604 reacted:

"Maybe he means taking the pictures of the billboard and posting them on Twitter"

@AmyM_2003 added:

"This guy needs help ASAP."

Nota Baloyi goes into hiding after revealing “too much” information about AKA's “assassination”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi stated that he would take a break from the public eye. The music executive made the shocking decision after weighing in on AKA's death by making disturbing accusations.

Supa Mega was shot dead outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, February 10. According to TimesLIVE, the Composure rapper's murder was an assassination.

Taking to his infamous Instagram page, Nota shared a lengthy video claiming that AKA was assassinated based on the CCTV footage that had been released. He claimed that everyone with AKA, except Tebello Motsoane and the driver, was involved in his murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News