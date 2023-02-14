Nota Baloyi has decided to hide from the public after making daring accusations about AKA's death

The music executive said Supa Mega's friends who were with him when he was shot in Durban, were involved in the murder

Baloyi claimed that after making the allegations, the killers were now after him and that he fled to the nearest safe location

Nota Baloyi has stated that he will take a break from the public eye. The music executive made the shocking decision after weighing in on AKA's death by making disturbing accusations.

Nota Baloyi says AKA's killers are after him. Image: @alaworlwide/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Supa Mega was shot dead outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, February 10. According to TimesLIVE, the Composure rapper's murder was an assassination.

Taking to his infamous Instagram page, Nota shared a lengthy video claiming that AKA was assassinated based on the CCTV footage that had been released. He claimed that everyone with AKA, except Tebello Motsoane and the driver, was involved in his murder. Watch the clip below:

Nota Baloyi goes into hiding after making disturbing accusations about AKA's death

@VanDerMohammed took to Twitter to reveal that Nota has announced that he's now the target of AKA's killers.

"BREAKING NEWS: Nota Baloyi has officially gone into hiding following his recent rampage against AKA's hired assassins. He claims he has revealed too much regarding Supa Mega's planned murder and is now a marked man."

People reacted by making fun of the media personality's public stunts.

@__T_touch said:

"They won't look for him. They will just post his ex-wife avele ahlanye aphume from wherever he's hiding from "

@mmakhumoetsile shared:

"Hei Nota must just stay in hiding."

@TebogoHammed posted:

"Attention seeker."

@Thulani1016 replied:

"He’ll be back on IG tomorrow morning."

@Malatjimmj commented:

"This one will be sued until his last cent."

@MoMadibi wrote:

"The man is riding on the passing of AKA for fame now. He's an opportunist of note."

@bongsm also said:

"I’m starting to think Nota is the number one suspect. Why is he so invested in this case? "

@dembe_dagada added:

"Isn't he imagining things though? "

Yanga Chief in war with Nota Baloyi over AKA's murder, reveals music exec was turned away from rapper's home

In related news, Briefly News reported that Yanga Chief is furious after Nota Baloyi made serious accusations against AKA's friends. The controversial music exec claimed some of the people who were with AKA on the night he was shot dead allegedly had a hand in his murder.

AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, February 10. His former manager Tibz also died on the fateful night. Some of the people with the late rapper include his bestie and business partner, Don Design.

Taking to Twitter, Yanga Chief blasted Nota for blaming the people who were with Supa Mega in Durban for his untimely death. The rapper, who collaborated with AKA on a couple of hits, revealed that Nota was turned away from AKA's house because of his conspiracy theories, reported ZAlebs.

