A 47-year-old Durban woman got Mzansi talking after she was arrested for faking her kidnapping

The fake ransom video Firoza Joseph sent to her husband to extort R2 million out of him set tongues wagging

Joseph appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face perjury charges and was released on R3 000 bail

DURBAN - The Durban woman who has been topping trending lists for faking her kidnapping went to great lengths to get money from her husband.

The Durban woman who faked her kidnapping made a ransom video to get R2 million from her husband. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter & Firoza Joseph/Facebook

The fake ransom video Firoza Joseph used to try and extort her husband has surfaced, and the woman really put on a show.

Durban woman puts on show in fake ransom video

In the video posted on Twitter by @VehicleTrackerz, Joseph can be seen standing in the middle of an unknown veld with her hands tied in front of her.

When Joseph starts speaking, the sound of a coking gun can be heard in the background.

The woman then says the kidnappers are demanding R2 million for her safe return. Joseph then looks off camera, starts sobbing and tells someone that her husband doesn't have that kind of money.

The "kidnappers" then fire a shot in the air and force her to make the demand again.

Durban woman released on R3 000 bail after faking her kidnapping

Joseph's husband took the fake kidnapping seriously and reported it to the police. Further investigations revealed that Joseph had masterminded her kidnapping.

The woman was subsequently arrested and charged with perjury.

Joseph made her first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 5 April, where she was released on R3 000 bail, News24 reported.

South Africans find the Durban woman's fake ransom video hilarious

Below are some comments:

@DDT_PM said:

"She's such a bad actor."

@MrMakhekhe joked:

"Auditioning for the Nandi role in the Nandi and Thabo Bester drama series."

@TapiBobo commented:

"Between this and the Thabo Bester shindig, Mzansi has content for days. Call Netflix."

@VanMetnK claimed:

"'WE' want you to come up with R2 million, not 'THEY' gave it away."

@lindelain asked:

"What kind of people are we? This country is special."

@Miss_Puse laughed:

"This was fake ijooo even with gunshots wow ."

@cikymtwesi added:

"Gal was like if you can’t give me this money, I will find ways to force to do so."

@MusiKaMhlanga3 added:

"I don't know whether to laugh ."

