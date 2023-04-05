A woman who faked her kidnapping and demanded ransom from her husband made an appearance in court

The Durban Magistrate's Court granted her bail, and the matter was postponed to allow the police to conduct further investigations

South Africans are concerned about the husband, and many suggested that he divorces her after her stunt

A woman in Durban was given bail after she faked her kidnapping. Image: Stock Photo and @SakhiNxumalo/Twitter

DURBAN - The woman who staged her kidnapping to extort ransom money from her husband appeared in the Magistrate's Court in Durban.

The court granted the 47-year-old R3 000 bail on Wednesday after she was charged with perjury, reported TimeLIVE.

Durban woman fakes her kidnapping in Phoenix

Firoza Bee Bee Joseph's abduction was reported on Monday, 3, and the police were informed that she was taken at Clay Field Drive in Phoenix while she was heading home.

The woman's husband got a call from his terrified wife claiming she was kidnapped. She pleaded with her husband to pay R2 million to her captors to ensure her safe release.

Police arrest Phoenix woman for faking her abduction

According to IOL, the police investigations determined that the woman was not kidnapped and orchestrated the hoax. She was arrested on Tuesday for defeating the ends of justice. See the pictures and a video of Joseph in court.

Ziziman Mdleleni said:

"Desperate circumstances require desperate measures."

Lehlohonolo Felix wrote:

"He needs to divorce her immediately."

Charity Kimmy mentioned:

"I will divorce him for going to the police, It shows he couldn't lose money over her."

Lwazi Linyana commented

"I think they are married out of community of property, the woman was doing a counterattack to balance the equation."

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame

"Just drop those charges and give your wife that money so that we can all have peace, man please."

