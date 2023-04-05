DJ Sbu revealed that when he was still a YFM host, a lady from KwaZulu-Natal almost duped him with a fake pregnancy

The Hustlers Corner SA star disclosed on Virtual Mkhuku that the lady claimed they had a one-night stand, and she became pregnant

The DJ said that the fake pregnancy allegations nearly destroyed his life, but the KZN lady eventually said all the allegations were lies

DJ Sbu recently remembered when he was falsely accused of impregnating a woman.

According to TshisaLIVE, Sbu was interviewed on the Virtual Mkhukhu podcast, discussing celebrities' hardships, including false accusations.

To emphasise his point, Sbu told a story about how his career was almost jeopardised after a lady from KwaZulu-Natal claimed he knocked her up.

In the episode, Sbu stated that this occurred when he was at the pinnacle of his career as a YFM host. The KZN lady approached him after work, claiming they had a "one-night stand", and she became pregnant.

The issue was huge because the KZN lady threatened to go public with the allegations.

DJ Sbu confirms KZN lady lied about the pregnancy

The Hustlers Corner SA host revealed that the issue was resolved after the lady openly admitted that she accused him because she was struggling financially. She faked the pregnancy because she thought extorting money from the celebrity was a good idea.

“She confessed that they are struggling at home, and her mother got her into this. They targeted me that she would come and create a story and threaten me with Shwashwi so that I would give her money. That's one of the examples of what we have to deal with.”

