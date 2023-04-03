DJ Sbu has been blasted after suggesting that the popular notorious criminal Thabo Bester, who faked his death and escaped prison, is not a criminal

He said that he thinks Bester saw an opportunity to make money while he was in prison, and he grabbed it

Social media users slammed DJ Sbu for his sentiments, many said the star needs to do more research about the issue before saying things in public spaces

DJ Sbu is being roasted on social media for suggesting that Thabo Bester is not a criminal. The star said the country's most wanted criminal is a king.

DJ Sbu has been roasted for saying Thabo Bester is a king. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Thabo Bester has been making national news after it was discovered that he faked his death and escaped prison. The criminal, who was in prison for murder and molesting young girls, has been hiding in plain sight, using a fake identity and living lavishly in Johannesburg.

DJ Sbu hails Thabo Bester in viral video

Speaking about the notorious criminal in a video posted by @Am_Blujay on Twitter, DJ Sbu said he thinks Thabo Bester just grabbed an opportunity that came knocking at his door. He said:

"Are you saying he was hosting seminars from prison? On Zoom? He is a king man. That's dope. I wouldn't say he is a notorious criminal. If I were to be in prison and I am allowed to I can host seminars from prison."

DJ Sbu's fans roast star for lauding Thabo Bester in viral video

DJ Sbu's sentiments did not sit well with social media users. Peeps said the DJ should get adequate information before addressing issues in public spaces.

@SipokaziLilitha wrote:

"Haybo, is he hearing himself‍?"

@ISephara noted:

"Imagine all the women who were brutally molested, traumatised and underwent counselling for years, to wake up and hear comments from socialites like DJ Sbu that Thabo Bester is a wonderful entrepreneur, and businessman, because during his time serving sentences for crimes he conned people online."

Video of Thabo Bester talking about his crimes gives SA chills, clip gets 1.1 million views on TikTok

In other news, Briefly News reported that shortly after Thabo Bester was arrested in 2011 for sexual offences and murder, he was interviewed by a criminal psychologist, Dr Gerard Labuchagne.

The con man, who lured women on Facebook, can be seen in a viral video calmly confessing his crimes.

Bester said he had no intentions of killing his girlfriend Nomfundo Tyhulu and that they got into a fight that spiralled out of control, leading to him accidentally stabbing her.

