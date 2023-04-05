BET Africa presenter Nomalanga Shozi recently confirmed that she broke up with her baby daddy Bandile Mbere of the Major League DJz

The former couple, who kept most of their relationship away from social media, welcomed a baby girl in 2022

Shozi confirmed the split by telling journalists that she is now a single mother who is ready to take the world by storm

Nomalanga Shozi and Bandile Mbere went their separate ways. The stars kept their romance off social media and did not announce their break up.

Nomalanga Shozi seemingly confirmed that she is single months after welcoming a baby with Bandile Mbere. Image: @bandz_majorleague and @realnomalanga

Source: Instagram

Social media went up in flames when the pair confirmed they were dating after months of speculation on social media. The two also shared a glimpse of their pregnancy journey, including Nomalanga's star-studded baby shower.

Nomalanga Shozi and Major League DJz's Bandile Mbere have a baby girl

Although the two never posted each other on their pages, they announced they were an item when the BET presenter was pregnant with their baby.

Videos shared on the BET Africa Instagram page at the time showed a glimpse of Nomalanga Shozi's lush baby shower. Another video showed them playing a sweet couple's game.

Nomalanga Shozi seemingly confirms break up with Bandile Mbere

According to ZAlebs, the extremely private Nomalanga Shozi seemingly confirmed that she is single again after parting ways with one-half of Major League DJz.

Per the publication, Shozi was speaking to a Sunday Times journalist Craig Jacobs when she revealed that she is a single mother who is ready to take on the world. She said:

"I am a single, hot mom coming for everything."

