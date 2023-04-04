Gogo Maweni and Her Husband Sabelo Mgube Reportedly Fighting After He Crashed Her Pricey Mercedes-Benz
- Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Mgube are reportedly headed for divorce
- The pair's marriage allegedly became rocky when Sabelo Mgube crashed one of her pricey Mercedes-Benz
- There are also reports of cheating in the marriage that has caused a rift between the popular celebrity couple
Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube are allegedly about to separate after a series of incidents that affected their union.
Sources close to the popular couple told news reporters that there is trouble in paradise and the two are about to split.
Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube allegedly headed for divorce
According to ZAlebs, Gogo Maweni's marriage is on the rocks. The star and her husband allegedly started fighting due to infidelity issues.
The popular sangoma is reportedly jealous and thinks all women are after her man. The source said:
"They are still together and living in the house but they are having serious issues. I won’t mention the insecurities. She thinks every woman wants her husband."
Gogo Maweni reportedly angry at her man Sabelo Mgube for crashing her Mercedes-Benz
ZiMoja Lezinto also notes that Sabelo had an accident with one of Maweni's fancy rides. The accident reportedly added to the marital problems that were already there.
"She is an independent woman, she makes more money and her ego is inflated. You can earn money, which is already an issue for a man. When he crashed her car, she said some crazy things to him which I will not repeat."
