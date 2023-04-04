Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Mgube are reportedly headed for divorce

The pair's marriage allegedly became rocky when Sabelo Mgube crashed one of her pricey Mercedes-Benz

There are also reports of cheating in the marriage that has caused a rift between the popular celebrity couple

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube are allegedly about to separate after a series of incidents that affected their union.

Gogo Maweni and her husband are allegedly fighting. Image: @dr_maweni.

Sources close to the popular couple told news reporters that there is trouble in paradise and the two are about to split.

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube allegedly headed for divorce

According to ZAlebs, Gogo Maweni's marriage is on the rocks. The star and her husband allegedly started fighting due to infidelity issues.

The popular sangoma is reportedly jealous and thinks all women are after her man. The source said:

"They are still together and living in the house but they are having serious issues. I won’t mention the insecurities. She thinks every woman wants her husband."

Gogo Maweni reportedly angry at her man Sabelo Mgube for crashing her Mercedes-Benz

ZiMoja Lezinto also notes that Sabelo had an accident with one of Maweni's fancy rides. The accident reportedly added to the marital problems that were already there.

"She is an independent woman, she makes more money and her ego is inflated. You can earn money, which is already an issue for a man. When he crashed her car, she said some crazy things to him which I will not repeat."

Clip of Gogo Maweni and Musa Khawula claiming Gogo Skhotheni’s hubby Monde likes women and men trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Twitter has been on fire since famous sangomas Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni beefed. The stars even made fun of each other's marriages during the fight.

The famous traditional healers are well-known for being controversial, especially regarding their lifestyle as sangomas. Maweni stunned Mzansi when she displayed her snakes, and Skhotheni had Mzansi side-eyeing her sangoma skills when a surgeon conned her out of R80 000 for a BBL.

If the Izangoma Zodumo stars aren't doing controversial things, they're at each other's throats on the timeline.

