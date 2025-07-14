Musa Mseleku is facing backlash after a video from his son Mpumelelo Mseleku's lobola negotiations went viral

Social media users questioned Mseleku's knowledge of Zulu culture, pointing out that the reality show may have misrepresented his traditional values

Mpumelelo Mseleku recently married Amahle, adding to the drama surrounding his complex relationships

Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku has been accused of not knowing the Zulu culture after a video from his son Mpumelelo Mseleku's marriage negotiations went viral.

Musa Mseleku has been accused of not understanding the Zulu culture. Image: @musamseleku and @sbindi_mseleku

Mpumelelo recently made his family proud when he got married to his 21-year-old girlfriend, Amahle. The Izingane Zes'thembu star has been open about wanting to follow in his father's footsteps and marrying many wives.

Speaking about the controversial lobola negotiations, Musa Mseleku, who was part of Mpumelelo's delegation, raised questions about his knowledge of the Zulu culture.

A fan with the handle @Thuli_N took to the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), to speak about what Mseleku and his son did wrong. According to the post, the delegation was not supposed to meet in the street. The post read:

"Mseleku and his son know nothing about culture, delegation yakhe ihlangane in the streets, and arrived at 1 pm?"

Fans react to accusations against Musa Mseleku

Social media users agreed that Mseleku and his son should have done better. Others revealed that they thought Musa Mseleku had a deep understanding of the Zulu culture because of how he portrayed himself when his show, Uthando Nes'thembu, first premiered.

However, some fans noted that the show may have been scripted, so Mseleku was just following the script.

@MondeNkululeko said:

"People, this is a show for TV. They are chasing ratings, this is acting."

@Thuli_N wrote:

"Clearly, he doesn't have his house in order. You're the head of the household, but your son is running serious affairs without your involvement."

@Sonane__ commented:

"That time wonke umuntu ubukela kuwo ama custodians aseMzumbe."

@jessiedendere said:

"And to think, when the show started, we thought he was a serious culturalist."

@Thuli_N wrote:

"We were misled 😂"

A look at Mpumelelo Mseleku's love life

Mpumelelo Mseleku has been giving fans a front row seat to his complicated love life on the popular show, Izingane Zes'thembu. Fans were first introduced to the star and his two girlfriends, Vuyokazi whom he later broke up with and Tirelo, in Season 1.

The show also showed Mpumelelo welcoming his first daughter with Vuyo, then two sons, one with Vuyo, and another with Tirelo, making him a proud father of three. In Season 2, Mpumelelo angered Mzansi when he revealed that he wanted to marry a virgin as his first wife after breaking up with Vuyokazi.

Season 3 premiered on 25 May, and it brought its fair share of drama. Fans were introduced to Amahle, who has officially become Mpumelelo's first wife.

Musa Mseleku paid lobola for his girlfriend, Amahle. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Mpumelelo Mseleku accused of being broke

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku was dragged on social media recently for paying lobola for his girlfriend, Amahle.

A viewer on X (Twitter) @Unuty_ accused Mseleku of being broke and living at home. He also apparently cannot afford to pay day care fees for his three kids, but jumped to pay lobola for his new boo on last week's episode. The concerned fan asked where Gasela would live, looking at her man's financial situation.

