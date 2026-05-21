Mzansi's favourite mother-daughter duo, Mpiloenhle Mseleku and MaKhumalo, were on TikTok live, where they discussed some personal things

Mpilo graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2025 and went to work at Halfway Toyota as an intern

Thobile Khumalo explained why they decided for her no continue with her studies and work in sales

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MaKhumalo was praised for her methods of raising Mpilo Mseleku. Imae: u.enhle

Source: Instagram

On their recent TikTok live, Thobile MaKhumalo and her daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, discussed her decision not to continue with her studies. In a video which went viral on Wednesday, 20 March, Mzansi's fave mother-daughter duo tugged at heartstrings with their bond.

Mpilo and MaKhumalo go viral

The Izingane Ze'sthembu star graduated from the university in 2025 and went straight into the job market ever since. She started as an intern at Halfway Toyota and is still associated with the company.

On why she did not pursue other qualifications, Mpilo said she wanted to be employed and function as a working adult. Khumalo explained that this was strategic because Mpilo is an introvert, so working in Sales could help her overcome her social anxiety.

Watch the clip shared below:

Mzansi admires Mpilo and Khumalo

Many fans admired Thobile's guidance and the role she plays in Mpilo's life. While other people were not buying this:

@teeBhelekazi said:

"MaK is such a good mother. What a nice strategy to deal with social anxiety."

@Ngunikazi gushed:

"Exposure therapy! Oh, Mpilo is so lucky to have MaK."

@Amaze_M trolled:

"Some bull. We also suffer from social anxiety, but we graduated from multiple universities. She is wasting an opportunity to study, busy selling cars."

@MbappesHattrick

"She’s such a good mother bethuna."

@liciousmajae stated:

"MaK is talking the truth about the social enxiety part, cause I picked it up the number of times I ran into Mpilo at the Mall."

@Tee_rabinda stated:

"My little sister is exactly like that, and she is doing matric. I'm worried about her, especially when she goes to uni. I don’t take her anywhere because I people will think she is snaaks because she can only smile for like 3 minutes, then she has a resting bitchface."

@lerato_lalove shared:

"Asked her on her O&J live what her dream job/career was/ is cause the car sales thing started as an internship, and she said she didn't/doesn't have a dream job. She just wanted to get her degree and get a job."

MaKhumalo raised Mpilo Mseleku and has been supporting her even after UKZN. Image: u.enhle

Source: Instagram

Mpilo seemingly removes MaKhumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku made some worrying comments about his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, and this ignited the internet

After his painful words about Mpilo Mseleku, Mzansi took to her Instagram account and noticed a major change. A fan noticed this and @NomceboMasilel2 took to X to speculate why Mpilo removed most of Musa's photos from her Instagram page.

"Mpilo deleted all the pictures she had of him on her IG. That alone says a lot about how she feels and how she sees him."

Source: Briefly News