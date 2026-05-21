A TikTok video of a South African man fainting after attempting to match his Samoan in-law's lifting prowess captured the internet’s attention

The light-hearted moment showcases the confident husband who talks a big game before falling on the floor after a heavy deadlift attempt

The comedic gym mishap has sparked widespread mockery and playful banter online regarding cultural strength and his bold athletic claims

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An international family gathering transformed into an unexpected display of physical comedy after a Zulu man collapsed during weight training. Image: @polyafrican

Source: TikTok

A confident husband’s attempt to assert his athletic dominance over his Samoan wife’s cousin led to his blacking out in a video shared on TikTok. The amusing footage shows how a standard weightlifting session turned into a viral sensation when the man lost his balance during the lift.

The post shared online on 19 May 2026 by @polyafrican shows the moment the South African man stepped up to a heavily loaded barbell to train alongside his wife's cousin. Boasting confidently to the camera, he declared that as a Zulu and South African man, he possessed the warrior heritage necessary to lift anything. Seconds after pulling the heavy weight off the floor, his legs gave in, causing him to faint.

Physical challenges of heavy powerlifting

Although the video is very funny, it shows how hard heavy lifting is on the body. When a lifter tries to lift a heavy weight too quickly, the sudden strain places massive pressure on the chest. This briefly slows down the blood flowing back to the heart. If the lifter holds their breath as well, their blood pressure drops instantly, cutting off oxygen to the brain. This sudden change can cause a quick fainting spell, which is common in gym environments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans deny the man’s Zulu heritage

The shocking yet comical post ignited massive engagement from digital audiences. Many locals jokingly revoked the man’s citizenship. They humorously claimed that he could not be a real South African if he were going to faint so easily in front of his international in-laws. Some jokingly said Shaka Zulu would be disappointed by the fragile display of strength, especially after boasting about his tribe.

The Zulu man's wife kept motivating him as he struggled to lift the heavy weights. Image: @polyafrican

Source: TikTok

User @Ziyanda Mkhwane said;

"Hayi, hayi (no, no) we don’t know this one👀😭."

User @UNikeziwe commented:

"Oh nkosi yami (Oh my gosh). Why did he say all those things before lifting, bad representation, bro."

User @blessingmathayo advised:

️"It’s an issue of form, not necessarily strength. You should lift 65% with your legs, then 25% with your back, not the other way around."

User @ThunderChunky06 shared:

"Dude! My brother! This made you pass out? That should have been light work for you, come on!"

User @ user4484689835948 added:

"He tried lifting the weight using his back instead of his legs. Deadlift technique."

User @Mcbeautifull joked:

"We don’t know him. Shaka would be disappointed."

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Source: Briefly News