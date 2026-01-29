Two friends from KwaZulu-Natal went viral after sharing their excitement about bumping into General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the airport

The duo recorded a video and shared it on TikTok, admiring the police officer's buff physique and gym-honed appearance

Social media users were left in stitches by the pair’s hilarious reactions, with many relating to their starstruck moment

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A TikTok creator and her friend were visibly excited after spotting the General at the airport. Image: Azande Madlala

Source: Facebook

Two friends' chance encounter at a local airport with one of South Africa’s most prominent police officials turned into a viral comedic moment.

In a video shared on TikTok by @azandem, a young woman and her friend filmed themselves gushing over General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after spotting him in public.

The two women were clearly charmed by the officer, describing him as “buff” and noting that his physique proved he was a regular at the gym. During the clip, the creator questioned why the General was travelling without bodyguards, though her friend argued it made sense within the airport vicinity.

The duo jokingly call for their own arrest

Still, TikTok user @azandem remained jokingly convinced that the man needed protection even when her friend noted he was in a safe space. The pair went as far as jokingly calling for their own arrest, claiming they were ready to go to jail if it meant that they would be questioned by General Mkhwanazi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the two Zulu friends

The clip, shared on January 27 2026, quickly gained massive traction, amassing 918K views and over 156K likes and 2K comments from amused viewers. Many comments came from social media users who were thoroughly entertained by the friends’ antics. Some praised the duo for “just being girls,” while others jokingly labelled them gossipers whose content they would never miss again. One commenter even shared a similar experience, recalling how she felt when she bumped into the "hunk" General at her local gym.

The content creator and her friend charmed many viewers who loved their relationship. Image: Azande Madlala

Source: Facebook

User @Didi Health || Fitness said:

"That's how I felt the first time seeing him at my gym😂🥺. Umfana yi hunk (the man is a hunk)."

User @Nosipho Nolundi Xolo added:

"You can’t hate Zulu girls, man🔥😂."

User @Phiwo commented:

"This chat just made me miss my ex bestie!😭Girl friendships are such a cute concept, bandla 🥰."

User @Kieyy Veekie shared:

"I see everything, but you guys have such a beautiful set of teeth❤️."

User @Nkanyezi said:

"Girls being girls, I love it. You're super cute and beautiful 😍."

User @Reggy commented:

"😂 You guys are professional gossipers. From what I hear, I would never miss a video of the two of you ❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about General Mkhwanazi

A young woman shared a humorous video suggesting that institutions of higher learning create a degree and name it a Bachelor's in General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A woman shared two AI-generated photos of herself and General Mkhwanazi embracing, leaving social media users confused and shocked.

A woman shared a video of herself swooning over General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

Source: Briefly News