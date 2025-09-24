A young woman shared a humorous video suggesting that institutions of higher learning create a course on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The hilarious clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a highly entertained online community

Social media users were in stitches, with many agreeing with the lady's observation and creating funny names for the proposed courses

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African woman fond of General Mkwanazi proposed that local universities create a course in his honour. Image: @asandajoj

Source: TikTok

A local woman's hilarious video has left social media users in a mix of laughter and delight.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @asandajoj, garnered 163K views and 2.9K comments with social media users reacting with a wave of amusement and admiration.

The humorous woman starts her video by suggesting that universities should add a course on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. She says when people ask what you are studying, you can just say, 'I am studying to be Mkhwanazi.'

The proposal of the study of Mkhwanazi

She adds that it would be nice to have a certificate, a diploma, a degree, and even a master's in 'Mkhwanazi,' saying the idea would be nice and jokingly asking universities to consider it. The woman's funny proposal is in support of the General's determination to hold leaders accountable for their wrongdoings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users shared the same sentiments as the young lady and suggested different course names. Image: @asandajoj

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the hilarious request

The comments section was filled with amusement from social media users who were entertained by the light-hearted banter. Many social media users were quick to join in on the joke, with some even proposing funny names for the degree, like 'Mkhwanaziology.' Others suggested more serious ideas, such as renaming Grade 12 or creating a public holiday in his honour.

User @Tols said:

"A degree in Mkhwanazi 🤣. I want this degree."

User @user1052551387704 shared:

"A BCom Degree in Mkhwanazi Management and Logistics would be interesting."

User @WANDA added:

"A qualification on professional integrity. BCom Mkhwanazi or a National Diploma in Mkhwanazi👌

User @Ntsakzo shared:

"I fully support you, my sister: This will even create job opportunities. I will lecture on Introduction to Mkhwanazi (Mkh012)."

User @Rambo4 commented:

"Mkhwanazi is reviving the spirit of accountability and patriotism. It makes one proud and selfless towards serving their people in the country. Many people like him were killed during Zuma’s presidency, and some were destroyed for refusing to participate in malfeasance. Mkhwanazi represents ethical standards and leadership morals. Mkhwanazi stands for courage and bravery against gangsterism."

User @LIZEKA said:

"Let's stop calling Grade 12 Umalusi, and call it Grade 12 Mkhwanizi."

User @user67940224874998 suggested:

"Make July 6th a public holiday and call it 'Mkhwanazi Day' to recognise him."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about General Mkhwanazi

A South African man sparked a humorous online debate after asking the Zulu nation to trade General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for three Xhosa politicians.

A woman shared a video of herself swooning over the National Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

A talented Zulu man was filmed cleaning an ihawu (an animal skin shield), bearing the name General Mkhwanazi, to show his love and support for him.

Source: Briefly News