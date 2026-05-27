A Magma Security guard won hearts across South Africa after stopping to help two stranded motorists with a flat tyre near the Cato Ridge offramp in KwaZulu-Natal on 23 May 2026. The women had no idea help was already on its way.

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A picture of the security guard and the flat tyre on the Ford Ranger. Images: Nicci Goodwin

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post by Nicci Goodwin shared the story, and it quickly spread across the country.

The two women were heading home after attending a wedding in Bisley when they noticed the flat tyre on their Ford Ranger. They pulled over near the Cato Ridge offramp, not knowing what to do next. The guard had been travelling in the opposite direction when he spotted them.

A stranger who turned around

He turned his Magma Security vehicle around and drove back to find them. By then, they had slowly made their way to a Shell garage about 200 metres away. He pulled up behind them and got straight to work changing the tyre. The women were shaken, and he completely put them at ease.

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When Goodwin offered him money, he turned it down without hesitation. He told them that Cato Ridge was his patrol area and that keeping people safe was simply his job. They managed to thank him with a meal from the takeaway at the garage, since he wouldn’t accept cash.

His name was never shared, but his actions spoke loudly enough. South Africans flooded the comments section with praise for the guard and for Magma Security.

See the Facebook post here:

More about security guards

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An armed security guard abandoned his post at a busy local store when a shopper walked near him in an undisclosed location.

A female security guard celebrated buying a Tata Tiago 1.2, dancing with loved ones at the dealership as she proudly held her new keys and marked a major personal milestone.

Source: Briefly News