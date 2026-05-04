An armed security guard abandoned his post at a busy local store when a shopper walked near him in an undisclosed location

The video was shared on the X platform when it gained massive recognition and left viewers highly amused by the guard’s reaction

Social media users were filled with humour and shock, with others jokingly suggesting the guard should move to an office job

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A security guard was standing near the ATM while carrying a rifle before an unexpected encounter. Image: @tumi_tulipz

Source: Twitter

South Africans are having a field day online after a video showing an armed security guard showing that his life was more important than keeping a job surfaces.

The clip was shared on X by user @tumi_tulipz on 2 May 2026, where it reached 89K views and many comments from social media users who found the scene completely amusing.

In a packed store, an armed security guard was stationed near an in-store ATM while carrying a large rifle.

The frightened armed guard abandons his job

The situation took a hilarious turn when a shopper casually bypassed other people and walked toward the guard. Startled, the guard assumed the man was an attacker and abandoned his post, fleeing the scene for his life. Soon after, shoppers, including the suspect, started running for their lives. Amused, X user @tumi_tulipz said that the video got funnier as she continued watching it.

Watch the X video below:

SA reacts to the running armed guard

The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from an online community that was shocked and amused by the security guard's actions. Many viewers found the whole scene entertaining, noting that the armed guard's actions scared shoppers, including the person he suspected was coming for him. Some wondered what the mistaken criminal was wearing to scare the guard while he was carrying a rifle. Others jokingly said he had too many problems to be dealing with criminals and called for him to be given an office job.

Viewers were stunned and jokingly called for the security guard to go back to training. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Dino_Mayo1 commented:

"Please get that security guy an office job; he's definitely not the security type."

User @MmMolale asked:

"Did the guy/security with the gun run away?"

User @mandla_mbokotho teased:

"Sure, he did say 'ngiyaxolisa' (I'm sorry) while running."

User @Buntu_Bokweni said:

"They need to take him for further training; he is not ready."

User @_i_innocent asked:

"What was that guy wearing nkosi yam (my God) for a security holding an R5 rifle to run like that?"

User @NGAMULA07 commented:

"Everyone ran off. I wonder how he explained his day at home as a pillar of strength."

User @tumi_tulipz joked:

"Homeboy has too many problems to be dealing with criminals."

3 Briefly News cash-in-transit-related articles

A content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa, where a guard was shot and was rushed to the hospital.

A local petrol attendant was filmed dancing next to a cash-in-transit van, shocking many social media users who called him brave.

A cash-in-transit van was blown up by armed suspects who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery in Verulam.

Source: Briefly News