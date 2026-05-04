“Take Him for Further Training”: SA Amused by CIT Armed Security Guard Running From Unarmed Shopper
- An armed security guard abandoned his post at a busy local store when a shopper walked near him in an undisclosed location
- The video was shared on the X platform when it gained massive recognition and left viewers highly amused by the guard’s reaction
- Social media users were filled with humour and shock, with others jokingly suggesting the guard should move to an office job
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South Africans are having a field day online after a video showing an armed security guard showing that his life was more important than keeping a job surfaces.
The clip was shared on X by user @tumi_tulipz on 2 May 2026, where it reached 89K views and many comments from social media users who found the scene completely amusing.
In a packed store, an armed security guard was stationed near an in-store ATM while carrying a large rifle.
The frightened armed guard abandons his job
The situation took a hilarious turn when a shopper casually bypassed other people and walked toward the guard. Startled, the guard assumed the man was an attacker and abandoned his post, fleeing the scene for his life. Soon after, shoppers, including the suspect, started running for their lives. Amused, X user @tumi_tulipz said that the video got funnier as she continued watching it.
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Watch the X video below:
SA reacts to the running armed guard
The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from an online community that was shocked and amused by the security guard's actions. Many viewers found the whole scene entertaining, noting that the armed guard's actions scared shoppers, including the person he suspected was coming for him. Some wondered what the mistaken criminal was wearing to scare the guard while he was carrying a rifle. Others jokingly said he had too many problems to be dealing with criminals and called for him to be given an office job.
User @Dino_Mayo1 commented:
"Please get that security guy an office job; he's definitely not the security type."
User @MmMolale asked:
"Did the guy/security with the gun run away?"
User @mandla_mbokotho teased:
"Sure, he did say 'ngiyaxolisa' (I'm sorry) while running."
User @Buntu_Bokweni said:
"They need to take him for further training; he is not ready."
Man shows South Africans shopping at immigrants' shops after March for March anti-foreigner protests
User @_i_innocent asked:
"What was that guy wearing nkosi yam (my God) for a security holding an R5 rifle to run like that?"
User @NGAMULA07 commented:
"Everyone ran off. I wonder how he explained his day at home as a pillar of strength."
User @tumi_tulipz joked:
"Homeboy has too many problems to be dealing with criminals."
3 Briefly News cash-in-transit-related articles
- A content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa, where a guard was shot and was rushed to the hospital.
- A local petrol attendant was filmed dancing next to a cash-in-transit van, shocking many social media users who called him brave.
- A cash-in-transit van was blown up by armed suspects who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery in Verulam.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za