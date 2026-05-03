An Eastern Cape dad shared a video of his toddler son taking the stage at his preschool's baby competition

The little boy took his time finding his confidence on stage, but once he spotted someone clapping, he joined right in

South Africans called him the cutest thing they'd seen all day, with many saying he already has the makings of a true farmer boy

A man playing the guitar. Images: @shaun.oliphant

Source: Facebook

A proud Eastern Cape dad gave South Africa exactly what it needed with a video of his son's very first preschool competition. He shared the clip on his Facebook page @shaun.oliphant, showing the little boy stepping onto a stage set up in a park-style area. There was music playing, and a big crowd of parents and families gathered around to cheer the little ones on.

The toddler walked out looking calm and curious, taking in everything around him. He was dressed in a khaki shirt, shorts and little boots. He looked cute, and viewers couldn't help but share their thoughts on it. The toddler, Matt, was a little quiet at first, looking out at the crowd and sizing up his surroundings. Then a young girl nearby started clapping her hands. The little boy watched her for a moment before breaking into a smile and clapping right along with her.

What are baby competitions?

Baby competitions at preschools are a long-standing tradition in many South African communities. It gives the little ones their first taste of performing in front of an audience. For most toddlers and parents, it's as much about the experience of being around other children and families instead of competing. Many competitions like these help kids grow confident while making their schooling career fun.

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Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA loves the Eastern Cape toddler

People couldn't help themselves in the comments section of Facebook user @shaun.oliphant's clip:

@ChantalNelson said:

"Gosh, but he is cute."

@ChrisnaKruger wrote:

"Farm boy baby — too cute."

@RiaanBotha added:

"Super cute — just give him time. He first observes everything and everyone."

@JasonMansfield joked:

"All that lad needs is a tractor and a field to plough. He's going to make the girls' knees buckle."

@TammyNicholson wrote:

"Too beautiful. Love the clothes."

@SandraKleyn said:

"Handsome little boy. Edibly beautiful."

@JuniaJenneker added:

"Handsome little boy."

@JolineHills wrote:

"Oh, mother. So cute."

@SanetteVanEyk added:

"Aauw sweet."

@AndreVanZyl wrote:

"God's blessings. Look after them."

@StevenBoyle said:

"So lovely — we are all God's children. That is precious."

@RobertRaymondClarke noted:

"Still a little shy!"

@MarilizeHoenderBeeton added:

"Too cute."

A preschool competition. Images: @shaun.oliphant

Source: Facebook

More toddlers who had SA smiling

Briefly News recently reported on a baby girl at Spur who looked completely unimpressed by her birthday celebration.

recently reported on a baby girl at Spur who looked completely unimpressed by her birthday celebration. A Durban North toddler scored a try during a rugby tots match, and what he did before crossing the tryline had South Africa saying he's already got the aura of a Springbok.

Four-year-old Zuluboy went viral after firmly explaining to his online followers why they needed to stop treating him like a baby.

Source: Briefly News