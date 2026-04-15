Baby Thingo had everyone laughing after looking completely unimpressed at her Spur birthday celebration, reminding SA of another nonchalant baby

People online started joking about how the whole birthday routine just isn’t hitting the same for today’s toddlers

Parents shared their own kids' reactions to these classic birthday moments as others wished the one-year-old a happy birthday

Baby Thingo's reaction to the Spur birthday performance wasn't as expected. Image: @thingoemihle

Source: TikTok

Another South African toddler was left unimpressed by the Spur birthday celebrations. Baby Thingo celebrated her first birthday at Spur Steak Ranches and caught South Africans' attention.

The TikTok, uploaded a day ago on @thingoemihle's TikTok page, reminded South Africans of another nonchalant baby. The clip shows the toddler sitting through a typical Spur birthday celebration. As the Spur staff sing, cheer, and present a sparkler ice cream, the baby, rather than being excited, looks completely puzzled by the whole experience.

The viral moment adds to a growing list of nonchalant babies on social media, showing toddlers at Spur reacting to the performances with everything but excitement. Some people suggested that venues could update their approach to better engage with toddlers of today.

What Spur's birthday tradition involves

The Spur birthday performances are traditionally known for their big energy sing-alongs, sweet treats, and party vibes. Kids celebrating their special day can expect a full experience, including a meal, drink, ice cream, and a party box, while some branches do themed décor and provide access to play areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loved the unfazed birthday girl

While some people interpreted her expression as boredom or curiosity, others noted that toddlers are not easily impressed by traditional birthday routines as before. The comments quickly turned humorous, with people relating as parents and viewers flooded @thingoemihle's post with warm birthday wishes.

Some said Baby Thingo appeared confused by the performance @thingoemihle

Source: TikTok

SA responded to the TikTok clip:

User5013492006113 said:

"Spur should try something new for the kids 🤣🤣🤣🤣 they are not impressed ka dilo tsa di 70's.🤣🤣"

Shala wrote:

"This is our makoti to that nonchalant guy🥰🥰"

It’s_Dumo explained:

"Shem ama 2025 are not easily impressed."

Spur Steak Ranches also joined in the conversation:

"She’s really like: "Can we get to the ice cream already?" 😂 Happy birthday, Baby Thingo! Thanks for celebrating your big #1 with us. 🍦"

A M A H L E 🌸 added."

"They planned this at daycare🤣"

🌊 yaaah. joked saying:

"Are you sure it’s her birthday? Ingathi akayaz yena lonto 😭😭"

Thandeka M wrote:

"Shes like 'en nou'”?

And kk simply said:

"Happy birthday to the cutest baby girl 🎂"

3 More Briefly News articles on children

A baby went viral after appearing completely unimpressed during a Spur birthday performance, amusing South Africans who found the child's unbothered reaction funny.

A young boy named Zuluboy impressed South Africans after warning about the dangers of excessive screen time, encouraging healthier habits, and prompting many parents to reflect on their own children’s device use.

A child impressed South Africans after standing firm and refusing to accept an apology from a parent at a discipline camp.

Source: Briefly News