“She’s a Superstar”: Kid in Mini Car Gets Full Service Treatment at Engen Garage
- A young girl driving a mini electric car received full petrol station service, creating a heartwarming moment that quickly captured attention online
- The Engen attendants played along with the moment, showing kindness and humour while treating the experience as if it were a real stop
- The video resonated with many South Africans, highlighting the impact of small gestures and the joy of creating meaningful childhood memories
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Sometimes it’s the smallest, most unexpected moments that end up meaning the most. A simple act of kindness can turn an ordinary day into something unforgettable.
A video shared by Sisiphondlovukazi on 13 April 2026 in Dobsonville showed her young daughter pulling up to an Engen garage in a mini electric car, and what happened next left many smiling. Instead of brushing it off, the petrol attendants at the Engen garage in Meadowlands/Dobsonville fully embraced the moment. They treated the little girl like any other customer, offering full service and engaging with her in a warm and playful way that made the experience feel real.
The mother, user @sisiphondlovukazi, who captured the moment, described it as a way of healing her inner child through her daughter, adding a deeper emotional layer to what might have seemed like a lighthearted video. She wrote:
"This is how a Monday is Supposed to start with a Full tank and Full service @Engen Garage. A big Thanks to the Amazing Uncle’s and Aunties at Engen garage Meadowlands/Dobsonville for making this possible. A Mother healing her inner Child through her daughter."
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Petrol attendants make child’s day special
Social media users were quick to praise the attendants, referring to them as amazing uncles and aunties who went out of their way to make the moment special. Many said this is the kind of service and energy that keeps communities connected and uplifting.
The clip became a reminder of how everyday spaces like petrol stations can become places of joy, simply through kindness and willingness to play along. For many, it was a refreshing moment that showed the softer, more human side of customer service.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
Lebo Ramsy 🇱🇸||🇿🇦||🇺🇸 commented:
“Ahh man God bless those gentlemen’s souls. 🥹🥰”
Mo commented:
“Petrol attendants deserve the world. 🥺”
Pholo M commented:
“Yes gal, full tank. 🤣 Petrol attendants are the friendliest people ever. 🥰”
thickmadam commented:
“The fact that they participated in this, bless their sweet souls ❤️.”
Vuvu commented:
“Petrol attendants are always a great sport. 🥰”
floweroflife91 commented:
“Petrol attendants are so polite, big up to you gentlemen, she will never forget this moment. 🥰”
Spoiled Brat Sa Modimo commented:
“From drive-thru to the garage, dankie mogirl wa rona. 🥰”
3 Other Briefly News stories about garage moments
- A Cape Town young man was stopped mid-fill at a petrol station on 20 March 2026 after an attendant said they were running low on fuel.
- Joy and excitement erupted as the Class of 2025 checked and celebrated their matric results together at a local petrol station.
- A TikTok content creator, Kaegen Grobbelaar, impressed audiences with her dance skills at a petrol station, sparking reactions.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za