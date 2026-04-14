A young girl driving a mini electric car received full petrol station service, creating a heartwarming moment that quickly captured attention online

The Engen attendants played along with the moment, showing kindness and humour while treating the experience as if it were a real stop

The video resonated with many South Africans, highlighting the impact of small gestures and the joy of creating meaningful childhood memories

Sometimes it’s the smallest, most unexpected moments that end up meaning the most. A simple act of kindness can turn an ordinary day into something unforgettable.

The picture on the left showed the young girl at a petrol station. Image: @sisiphondlovukazi

Source: TikTok

A video shared by Sisiphondlovukazi on 13 April 2026 in Dobsonville showed her young daughter pulling up to an Engen garage in a mini electric car, and what happened next left many smiling. Instead of brushing it off, the petrol attendants at the Engen garage in Meadowlands/Dobsonville fully embraced the moment. They treated the little girl like any other customer, offering full service and engaging with her in a warm and playful way that made the experience feel real.

The mother, user @sisiphondlovukazi, who captured the moment, described it as a way of healing her inner child through her daughter, adding a deeper emotional layer to what might have seemed like a lighthearted video. She wrote:

"This is how a Monday is Supposed to start with a Full tank and Full service @Engen Garage. A big Thanks to the Amazing Uncle’s and Aunties at Engen garage Meadowlands/Dobsonville for making this possible. A Mother healing her inner Child through her daughter."

Petrol attendants make child’s day special

Social media users were quick to praise the attendants, referring to them as amazing uncles and aunties who went out of their way to make the moment special. Many said this is the kind of service and energy that keeps communities connected and uplifting.

The clip became a reminder of how everyday spaces like petrol stations can become places of joy, simply through kindness and willingness to play along. For many, it was a refreshing moment that showed the softer, more human side of customer service.

The screenshot on the right captured the young girl arriving at the petrol station. Image: @sisiphondlovukazi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Lebo Ramsy 🇱🇸||🇿🇦||🇺🇸 commented:

“Ahh man God bless those gentlemen’s souls. 🥹🥰”

Mo commented:

“Petrol attendants deserve the world. 🥺”

Pholo M commented:

“Yes gal, full tank. 🤣 Petrol attendants are the friendliest people ever. 🥰”

thickmadam commented:

“The fact that they participated in this, bless their sweet souls ❤️.”

Vuvu commented:

“Petrol attendants are always a great sport. 🥰”

floweroflife91 commented:

“Petrol attendants are so polite, big up to you gentlemen, she will never forget this moment. 🥰”

Spoiled Brat Sa Modimo commented:

“From drive-thru to the garage, dankie mogirl wa rona. 🥰”

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Source: Briefly News