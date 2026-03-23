A Cape Town young man was stopped mid-fill at a petrol station on 20 March 2026 after an attendant said they were running low on fuel

South Africa is staring down one of the biggest petrol price hikes in recent memory, with 95 unleaded expected to jump by nearly R5 per litre in April

Global oil prices have more than doubled since the start of 2026, driven by Middle East tensions that are now hitting South African motorists directly at the pump

A Cape Town motorist was stopped mid-fill at a petrol station because the attendant could not pump a full tank.

Jaden could only be allowed to fill up to R1,000 as he was notified that the station would soon run out of fuel. Images: @bestiejaden_ and The Business Standard

Source: UGC

The incident happened on 20 March 2026. The man, a student by the name of Jaden, went to top up his car, which costs R1,200 to fill. The attendant told him he could only pump R1,000 worth of fuel. The reason was that the station was running low on fuel. The motorist turned to TikTok to warn others, and his video caught the attention of at least 1,800 people by the time of this report.

Petrol stations feeling the pressure

The Cape Town motorist said the stress was real. As a student, getting to school and back is now a financial calculation. South African motorists have been warned to brace for a massive fuel price hike in April. And that storm has been building since late February.

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Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran, giving the country 48 hours to re-open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran refused. The escalation drove oil prices above R1,800 per barrel, which directly impacts South Africa as a net importer of oil. That price is passed straight to the pump.

April is going to hurt

The price of petrol is set to increase from R20.19 per litre in March 2026 to R25.13 per litre in April 2026. That is nearly R5 more per litre in one month. Diesel users may face increases of well above R6 per litre if current conditions persist.

That’s not all. From 1 April, the government will implement several fuel levy increases. The general fuel levy, the carbon fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy will together add around 21 cents per litre to petrol prices.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi weighs in on the conversation

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Trashinka Smythe commented:

“We are not running out. They want to make us pay the higher prices.”

@ ☆💤aheer☆ said:

“So I have to walk to school now.”

@saba_chantell wrote:

“It looks like we are going to rely on taxis now. 😭”

@Morati🌈 said:

“Guys, I need to get an electric really quick.”

@Michelle Matthews commented:

“Just go to another garage. This is just their way to keep their reserves underground and be able to sell them later for a higher profit.”

Oil prices surged dramatically, climbing from below $60 per barrel earlier this year to above $110 per barrel in recent weeks. Image: Nunthorpe Working Together

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News