A UK man living in Durban went viral for sharing three unique things about the South African lifestyle that just make sense to him

The expat shared his views on TikTok, praising the convenience of local services that are not available in the UK

Social media users flooded the comments section, with many agreeing that the soft life in Mzansi makes it a great place to live

Briefly News spoke with Cape Town petrol attendant Siphosethu Daphula about the video of the UK man praising our service culture

A British man living in South Africa praised the lifestyle on three things that were more convenient compared to the UK. Image: @saif0smani

Source: TikTok

A British expat sparked a massive conversation online after he shared his appreciation for the daily conveniences of living in Durban.

He shared the clip on his TikTok account @saif0smani on 24 March 2026, where it went viral, reaching nearly 200K views and sparking a massive online debate.

The man who was sitting in his car humorously pointed out that life was soft in Mzansi if a person had a bit of cash. The man highlighted three services that shocked him as a foreigner. First, he was amazed by the petrol attendants, who filled up the tank, checked the oil, and wiped the windscreen at no extra cost.

The luxury of service in South Africa

He also expressed deep respect for the hustle of car guards who direct parking and ensure cars’ safety for a bit of change. Finally, he noted the convenience of having grocery store staff pack bags for customers. TikTok user @saif0smani explained that such a service was a contrast to the UK, where shoppers are expected to handle everything on their own.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Why Mzansi service culture and local jobs are the best

Following the UK man who shared his view on why Mzansi is a top-tier country, Briefly News asked Siphosethu for his perspective on the man’s opinion.

Seeing that in many countries overseas, people pump their own fuel, we asked the man if he thinks South Africa should also adopt the self-service model. He responded:

“I always hear about other countries with self-service or see them pumping their fuel in movies on TV. I am grateful that Mzansi doesn’t have that. If we change to that, thousands of us would be without jobs and unable to feed our families. Also, I don’t think it would work here. Some people might want to take chances and speed off without paying. It is a sad reality that some people try to dodge the bill sometimes. A self-service would be a big risk.”

The team asked why he thinks the full service, such as washing windscreens and checking oil, is so important to our culture. The petrol attendant said:

“It is about the human connection. In other countries, everything is like a machine, but here, we look after you. When we wash your windscreen or check your tyres, we are making sure you are safe for your journey. It is a job that needs you to be flexible and love people. That small bit of help makes Mzansi feel like home to everyone who visits.

Mzansi users offer the man local advice

The video gained traction, and viewers flooded the comments section, agreeing with his view about South Africans. Many viewers pleaded with him to tip petrol attendants when visiting the filling station, noting how kind they were. Some said they would never survive in other countries, citing Mzansi as a cool place. Others advised him to use his Clicks Clubcard points, explaining that they expire.

Viewers agreed with the creator’s views, with many bragging that Mzansi was one of the best places to live. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @JoJoneet said:

"Please tip the petrol attendants, they do lots, and they usually have great customer service."

User @Stuart Pollock commented:

"Now, imagine the shock going the opposite way from SA to the UK. Being a young 20-year-old and going to fill petrol for the first time 😅 took forever to figure out how to get the fuel cap off. Later, I realised it was faulty too, but at the time, I had no clue."

User @Aamena Chohan shared:

"Ah, ain't no place like home 😭♥️. As an expat, you miss these little things. & the smiley faces from all 'front line' staff 😀."

User @ ayesha advised:

"Please use your Clicks Clubcard points, they expire 😭."

User @ Nosiphiwo added:

"I just went to the garage the other day, not for petrol but to ask them to check the water, they did and added more water, and I said thank you and left, such bliss."

User @Ledi tm commented:

"Life is soft even when we're broke🥰. I love my country."

3 Briefly News articles about petrol attendants

A petrol attendant and content creator shared a glimpse of his well-kept one-room flat, showcasing his balance of work, study, and creativity, impressing Mzansi.

A petrol attendant shared that she had to pay R3,900 after a customer drove off without paying, and Mzansi people sympathised with her while others offered to help her.

An American woman visiting South Africa was surprised to see petrol attendants filling cars with fuel, stating that in the US, motorists do it themselves.

Source: Briefly News