A Mexican man who moved to Cape Town was walking in an upmarket residence when he realised that people in the area were living in luxury

The man filmed a special feature in one of the homes, which attracts those passing by and shared the clip on his Instagram account

Social media users were stunned and impressed by the beauty of the home, and noted the family's smart idea to share the beauty with the public

A Mexican man residing in Cape Town discovers a luxury home that features a massive aquarium built into its wall. Image: @tilo.mexicanbru

Source: Instagram

An expat living in the Mother City visited Melkbosstrand and, while strolling in the neighbourhood, saw a massive aquarium in one of the homes.

The video was shared on Instagram by @tilo.mexicanbru on 26 March 2026, where it gained hundreds of comments from viewers who loved the home's special feature.

The man filmed the house from a distance while walking towards it. As he got closer, a large tank containing colourful fish could be seen through the glass on the wall.

The stunning Melkbosstrand home

In his caption, the creator, Instagram user @tilo.mexicanbru, joked that he was going for a walk and ended up in Beverly Hills. He also humorously asked why the fish were living better than he was.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA is impressed by the home's special feature

The post gained traction among social media users, flooding the comments section to complement the home. Many viewers were stunned by the large aquarium feature of the house. Some said that if the creator thought Melkbosstrand was a wealthy area, he should visit places like Clifton and Sea Point to see those homes. One viewer was shocked to see that the house still had the fish tank and shared that when he was five, he used to go with his dad, who died when he was seven years old, just to watch the fish. Another user who lives down the road from the home noted that the family also has a stunning pool by their bar.

The creator joked that the neighbourhood felt like Beverly Hills after seeing the upmarket feature. Image: @tilo.mexicanbru

Source: Instagram

User @matthewbudden15 comments

"What? Is that still there? Me and my dad use to go look at it when I was 5 years old, and he died when I was 7. So I did not go look at it no more."

User @suki_leigh24 said:

"FYI, Melkbos is a normal neighbourhood 🤣. Clifton is where the real action is."

User @ justgj_202 added:

"It's down the road from me. They have a nice pool in front of their bar too 🙌 🍻."

User @shopneolithics commented:

"This is actually cool. The fish are well looked after. The public gets to share in the joy. Anything rather than concrete windowless walls and mirror garage doors to keep life and joy facing away from the streets.

User @thabiso_molefi_1 shared:

"Mxm! Cape Town will put you to shame ✨."

User @compass_of_the_spir said:

"Welcome to South Africa ❤️. Have a wonderful time and don’t count calories 😄."

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Source: Briefly News