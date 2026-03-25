A Cape Town woman shared her genius idea of an elderly day-care centre while showing how a normal day goes

She shared a video with information about operational hours and activities on Instagram, sparking a huge interest from viewers with elderly parents

Social media users flooded the comments section, calling the woman's initiative a brilliant idea, with others enquiring about her day care's location

A smart woman was praised for opening a place where she looks after the elderly. Image: leapoffaithsa

Source: Instagram

A woman named Esterlyn introduced her creative idea: a place where the elderly could meet, engage in activities, and make friends.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @leapoffaithsa on 23 March 2023, where it went and gained over a thousand comments from viewers who applauded her heartwarming initiative.

Introducing the elderly day care centre, the creator addressed the people who live with older people who are lonely, or just bored being in the house all day, saying she has a perfect solution. She said Leap Of Faith Day Care Centre was a perfect place for them, calling it a home-away-from-home.

The elderly day care centre: A home for gogos and mkhulus

The creator, Instagram user @leapoffaithsa, noted that operating hours were between 8 a.m and 3 p.m. She added that they also provide food and entertainment for the gogos and mkhulus while showing them playing a game. In the clip, there was also a man who was seen playing a guitar as part of the entertainment for the elderly folks.

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Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA shows the day care centre owner love

The clip went viral, gaining 369K views, 20K likes and 1.6K comments from an online community that was deeply moved by the initiative. Many viewers called the elderly day-care centre idea genius, and complimented the creator for her amazing work. Some were keen to send their loved ones and asked where she was situated. One viewer who thought the idea was cool advised her to incorporate neuromuscular exercises. She explained that the activity would help stimulate their muscles and brain exercises to improve cognitive activity.

Viewers were touched by the woman's initiative. Image: @leapoffaithsa

Source: UGC

User @kel_zee20 commented:

"This is absolutely beautiful! Well done for this amazing work! I’m sure they absolutely love getting out!"

User @petrozealand asked:

"What a brilliant initiative! Where are you situated?"

User @thameenah.daniels said:

"This is such an amazing idea, wishing you lots of success and blessings 🥹❤️."

User @dolz25 asked:

"Do they get nap time 😴 because my grandfather definitely needs a nap time 🫣😂? I love this, sign him up."

User @lt.doro said:

"This is amazing because you still live with them, but don't spend the day at home because they can also get irritable because of boredom, but there is just something so ironic about how they used to drop you off, and now it's your turn 😂."

User @ aanisaedwards suggested:

"This is genius. Would be really cool to incorporate neuromuscular exercises to help stimulate their muscles and brain exercises to improve brain activity."

3 Briefly News articles about gogos and mkhulus

A woman captured an adorable moment of an elderly couple bonding over a KFC meal, showcasing timeless love at the popular franchise, and warming many online hearts.

A mkhulu was filmed walking around the township carrying his grandchild on his back, leaving many social media users wondering where the mother was.

A grandson received many blessings from social media users after showing off the bricks he bought to build his gogo a decent home.

Source: Briefly News